Looking for a spot to catch the football action in Al Barsha? Head on over to Jamboree Foodfest & Bar, the newly revamped neighbourhood sports bar located in ibis Dubai Al Barsha.

At the sports bar, you will be able to catch all the live football action paired with a number of delicious treats. For bites, your options include hot buffalo chicken burger, Californian cheeseburger, chicken wings and much more. Pair your meal with drinks, and if you’re coming with mates, opt for the pitchers and bucket available at an attractive price.

Jamboree Foodfest & Bar has been revamped and now includes an outdoor seating area. Guests will be able to enjoy a game of giant snookball, be entertained by drum performances, or be challenged at a football game in ‘The Cage’. Your game will be paired with music from a DJ every weeknight.

The sports bar has also introduced a number of deals to make the experience all the more exciting. There’s happy hour where you can unwind and relax after a hectic day which will see you enjoying a buy one get one free deal on selected cocktails, wines and spirits. Additionally, you will get 20 per cent off on food and brews. It runs daily from 5pm to 8pm.

Ladies, enjoy a ladies’ night here on Tuesday paired with a lively environment and unlimited selected cocktails and wines. If you get hungry, you can enjoy 25 per cent off the a la carte menu. It’s available from 8pm to 10pm.

On Friday from 8pm to 11pm, it’s ‘Cocktail O’clock’ where patrons can enjoy unlimited cocktails from the bar’s specially curated menu for only Dhs149 per person.

Sound like a place you want to be? Make your reservations on 04 515 6601 or email the team at H6540-FB1@accor.com

Jamboree Dubai, Al Barsha, Dubai, open Mon to Sun, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 515 6601. @JamboreeDXB

Images: Jamboree Dubai