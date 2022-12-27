First look: Babylon, DIFC's decadent new dinner and a show

Part chic restaurant, part energetic club, it promises fine dining against the backdrop of an extraordinary show…

Thought the biggest restaurant openings of the year had already happened? Not quite. DIFC’s hotly anticipated new dinner and a show restaurant, Babylon opens its doors this week, inviting guests to enjoy a luxurious new culinary experience.

What starts out as a chic restaurant, transforms later into an energetic club, all against the backdrop of an internationally-influenced fine dining menu and a dramatically orchestrated show. Influenced, somewhat tellingly, by the bygone city of Babylon, this new DIFC restaurant promises to embody this former wonder of the ancient world. Known as a place of maximalism and opulence, this splendour will be showcased throughout rich interiors, a menu of gourmet delights and vibrant entertainment set to dazzle.

Reinterpreting details from the legendary hanging gardens of Babylon, the burgundy-hued palette is interlaced with tactile textures, bold floral patterns and beautiful ornaments that give the venue a sultry and eccentric aesthetic. Across the split-level space, intimate tables and cosy booths have been cleverly positioned to ensure all guests get front row seats to the theatre-like stage.

Speaking of the stage, it’s here that Babylon promises never-before-seen live shows. Diners can expect high-energy dancing, sultry performances, and extravagant costumes.