This season marks the beginning of the Winter Tales Holiday Special at Dubai Design District’s spectacular nightclub, SKY2.0. For the last two weeks of 2022 make sure you’re at this glamorous club as they, get a festive glow-up inspired by Winter Tales for the occasion.

Throughout December, expect SKY2.0 to transform into a snowy wonderland with eccentric outfits and ecstatic performances. Setting the scene, an incredible giant snow flake rises in the heart of the venue as the area is surrounded by beautiful Christmas trees, candy canes, and enchanting clouds. Christmas is here and this haute hangout is going all out.

Here are the dates for your diary.

December 22: Winter tales begins

SKY2.0 will be kicking off the Winter Tales will be kicking off just in time for the Christmas season, guests can expect fantastic evenings full of the most glorious decorations, incredible tracks and the best possible vibes in the city.

December 31: New Year’s Eve

At the grand finale of Winter Tales, see out 2022 in style on Saturday December 31 with one of the biggest parties of the year. Club goers can expect an extravagant celebration starting from 9pm with unique acts and guest DJs. There will also be a wide selection of canapés lilting around, making it a perfect spot to ring in the New Year. Packages start at Dhs1,500, walk-ins are welcome.

SKY2.o, Dubai Design District, Thu to Sat 10.30pm to 4am. skydubai.com

Images: Supplied