Great giftable experiences for your loved ones this Christmas
This one’s for you last-minute dot com folks…
Don’t have all your presents under the tree yet? There’s no need to panic as we got some fun options to gift the different types of people in your life from sporty to daredevil, musical and more…
Here are 9 experiences in Dubai to gift a loved one this Christmas
For the daredevil
Know someone with a head for heights? Give the gift of adrenaline that comes courtesy of ziplining through Dubai Marina. Descend from the Amwaj Towers and fly through the scenic marina, between iconic towers and straight onto the Dubai Marina Mall. The zipline
launch pad is 170 metres high and they will be going from 0 to 80km/ph over the Marina waters. Starting from registration, the entire experience lasts around 60 minutes and will cost you Dhs650.
For the melodic one
Got a musical mate who’s looking to form a one-man band? Melodica offers 45-minute classes twice a week where they teach you all the chords, tuning methods, and rhythmic- style basics. A basic package of four will cost Dhs800, or if your friend is a die-hard music fan, splash out for the silver package of 12 classes for Dhs2,400. Hopefully, they’ll still remember you when they’re rich and famous, but you can be their groupie on their world-tours.
For the petrolhead
If you have a friend who has a need for speed, buy them some behind-the- wheel fun at Dubai Autodrome. The ‘Formula DXB Max Experience’ will have you going from 0 to 100 in five seconds, letting your friend live out their race driver dreams. To power around the track at lightning speed will cost Dhs1,100. The experience will last for 20 minutes and is located at Dubai Autodrome in Motor City.
For the sun-worshipper
You can’t get better holiday-all-the-time vibes than by being the proud owner of a Privilee membership (Dhs999 for one month; Dhs2,916 for four months; Dhs6,348 for one year). With a range of pool and beach clubs to choose from, your friend could be lounging at top spots across the city – the options are endless. Given that Dubai enjoys gorgeous weather almost year-long, this gift is sure to be put to good use.
For the crafty one
Have a friend that’s potty for clay? Gift them a four-session pottery package at the Mud House, a diverse space that offers innovative classes, workshops and somewhere to grab a coffee. For Dhs760 your friend will be able to enhance their skills, enabling them to create a unique piece. From hand building to wheel throwing, this may transform your friend into a true potter, who can use the Mud House as a workshop space they can even buy a membership to.
For the wild one
Moving away from regular zoo enclosures, the real way to see nature is to be emersed in wildlife. Dubai Safari Park is an eco-friendly safari park, home to more than 3,000 free roaming animals. Your friend can embark on a journey to spot African elephants, Arabian Oryx’s, moon bears, gorillas, cheetahs, white lions and so much more. For Dhs110 the Dubai Safari park offers the ‘Safari Journey+’ which will provide a walking tour through various different habitats, a 35-minute safari journey, 10-minute Arabian desert safari and access to the live shows on offer. This wildlife odyssey will give your bestie the chance to see animals from all over the world in the space of a single afternoon.
For the spiritual one
If you’ve got a friend who spends their day manifesting, journaling or in search of greater enlightenment, why not gift them a luxurious getaway with a guru? Join UAE-based yoga and meditation teacher Dina Ghandour, for a seven-night retreat in Phuket’s stunning Lan Sabai resort, and dive into the elements of meditation, movement, mindfulness, energy, and connection. You’ll enjoy guided sessions, self-practice, massages, and nutritious meals as well as time for deep rest and restoration. Shared rooms cost Dhs6,606.
For the foodie
Give a person credit for their Deliveroo account and they’ll enjoy a brief foodie snack. Teach a person how to cook and they’ll be able to keep their (and hopefully your) fridge full of treats for a lifetime. Homegrown business Mamalu Kitchen is empowering individuals through cooking. Kids, mums, friends, couples and even corporations are invited to improve their skills through multiple cooking classes. From mastering the éclair, to crafting pumpkin ravioli and crispy rice with tuna tartare these classes vary in price from Dhs250 to Dhs550 for the more elaborate workshop. The class schedule is available online, with the workshops being held in the chic Depachika food hall at Nakheel Mall.
For the sporty one
Golf is said to be a once-in- a-lifetime sport. Probably because it takes your entire life to get good at it. However, everyone must begin somewhere. Top Golf has quickly become one of Dubai’s newest and coolest hangouts. It not only offers a relaxed and casual evening activity, but it also provides individual and group lessons to help you sharpen up your golfing skills. A 55-minute group lesson for two- to three- guests will cost Dhs590, or if you are looking for something more serious, Dhs1,380 gets you four 45-minute lessons. If your friend is hard to please, we’re sure throwing in their first golf club will score you extra brownie points.
Words: Laura Coughlin and Romy Hunt
Images: Supplied