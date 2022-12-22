If you have a friend who has a need for speed, buy them some behind-the- wheel fun at Dubai Autodrome. The ‘Formula DXB Max Experience’ will have you going from 0 to 100 in five seconds, letting your friend live out their race driver dreams. To power around the track at lightning speed will cost Dhs1,100. The experience will last for 20 minutes and is located at Dubai Autodrome in Motor City.

dubaiautodrome.ae

For the sun-worshipper

You can’t get better holiday-all-the-time vibes than by being the proud owner of a Privilee membership (Dhs999 for one month; Dhs2,916 for four months; Dhs6,348 for one year). With a range of pool and beach clubs to choose from, your friend could be lounging at top spots across the city – the options are endless. Given that Dubai enjoys gorgeous weather almost year-long, this gift is sure to be put to good use.