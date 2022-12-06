Sponsored: Book your spots quickly to snap up the early bird discount…

Plans for New Year’s Eve not in place yet? You have less than a month left so round up your loved ones and take a look at these brilliant NYE celebrations from Topgolf Dubai.

New Year’s Eve Disco Party

On December 31, Topgolf Dubai is ready to entertain guests with a disco-themed NYE party. Come dressed to impress and dance the night away to music from a live DJ and when it’s time to countdown to 2023, you will enjoy your very own firework show.

Snap up tickets before December 15 and be treated to Dhs100 off the regular price. It works out to Dhs699 for house beverages, Dhs499 for soft beverages and Dhs229 per child below the age of 12. If you book after this however it will cost you Dhs799 for house beverages, Dhs599 for soft and Dhs329 per child below 12.

10pm to 1am, Dec 31, Dhs599 soft, Dhs799 house, Dhs329 children under 12.

VIP Suite NYE Party

Want a VIP-exclusive experience with your loved ones? Book one of Topgolf’s suites and enjoy your very own space to bring in the new year. You will enjoy music from Topgolf Dubai’s DJ; canapés; a premium buffet with live carving and seafood stations; and house drinks and sparkling.

Lux Suite is located on Level 1 and perfect for up to 20 guests. It will cost you Dhs 20,000.

9am to midnight, Dec 31, Dhs20,000 for Lux Suite for 20 guests.

For more information or to make your bookings, contact the Topgolf Dubai team on 04 371 9999 or email events@topgolfdubai.ae

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 371 9999. topgolfdubai.ae

Images: Topgolf Dubai