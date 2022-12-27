Sponsored: The winter vibes are in full swing at City Walk…

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is in full swing, and this year City Walk is going all out for the occasion with live entertainment, exciting activities and incredible exclusive promotions. The activation will be taking place from Thursday, December 15 2022, through to Monday, January 29, 2023. So head to City Walk and enjoy all that they have to offer.

Dubai Lights

Guests can enjoy special showcases of 10 unique interactive lights installations that create an immersive journey of light and sound. In partnership with Light Art Collection, the outdoor exhibition The Spark Within celebrates power, resilience and positivity of light and sound. Some of the artists that collaborated on the project include Angela Chong, Luigi Console and Valentina Novembre, as well as Squidsoup.

Dining and retail offers

You can definitely expect promotions and discounts around every corner, and that includes on the foodie front too. Between bouts of retail therapy, stop by City Walk dining hotspots like Weslodge Saloon, Home by McGettigan’s and Mythos.

Entertainment and Tunes DXB

Tunes DXB will be returning with a thrilling line-up of musical performances from top UAE emerging talent. Among them, you can expect the likes of The Boxtones and Dina Stars, and you can check-out the full line-up here. There will also be a world of entertainment with gravity defying circus shows, where you can ‘ooh’ and ‘aah’ at a variety of stunts including juggling, vertical pole balancing and acrobatics.

DSF golden TICKIT

Don’t forget to update your TICKIT rewards app, as there will be a raffle promotion running across all partner destinations and brands during DSF. When you spend Dhs100 or more using the app at City Walk, you will stand the chance to win Dhs50,000 worth of TICKIT points every week.

City Walk, daily 10am to midnight until Mon Jan 29, 2023. citywalk.ae @citywalkdubai

Images: Supplied