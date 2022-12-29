Sponsored: Party your way into 2023 on the sand under the incredible Atlantis fireworks…

The end of the year is fast approaching, and White Beach are squeezing in one final party – and it’s set to be the best one yet. As if a headline performance from Ibiza legends, The Mambo Brothers, wasn’t enough, South African DJ Caiiro will support with a closing set, and partygoers will enjoy front row views of Atlantis, The Palm’s dazzling fireworks display as the clock strikes twelve.

On the sandy Palm Jumeirah shores, the recently refurbished White Beach offers panoramic Palm and skyline views, and is a sophisticated beachfront spot to ring in 2023. There’s both party packages that offer the best seats in the house for watching the rotation of local and international DJs, as well as relaxed yet refined restaurant options, so don your best beach glam wear and party your way into the New Year.

If you’ve ever been lucky enough to witness The Mambo Brothers’ electric sets at one of Ibiza’s superclubs (or the original Cafe Mambo), you’ll know that their high-energy sets are sure to make this a night to remember. South Africa’s DJ Caiiro, famous for his smash hit Agora, will spin from 1am until the early hours.

The packages

General admission to White Beach is priced at Dhs500 for entry only. There’s four tiers of VIP tables: Bronze, for up to four people, is Dhs3,000 inclusive of a bottle of bubbly; silver, for up to six people, is Dhs6,000 inclusive of a bottle of bubbly and a bottle of house spirits; gold is Dhs10,000 for up to ten people, including two bottles of bubbly and two bottles of house spirit; platinum, for up to ten people, with two bottles of premium bubbles, one magnum of premium spirits and one bottle of tequila. It’s strictly 21 and above.

For a more relaxed vibe, tables at the White Beach Restaurant offer the opportunity to enjoy a menu of sharing style Mediterranean dishes created by chef Ibrahim and unlimited house drinks. It’s Dhs1,950 per person and available for adults and children aged 14 and above.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, 7pm to late, Sat Dec 31, from Dhs500. Tel: (0)4 426 0700, whitebeach.ae