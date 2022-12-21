Sponsored: Enjoy an Italian twist on the classic Christmas festivities…

Seaside favourite Bussola took its family-friendly Italian experience inland this summer, opening a second outpost in the popular residential district of Jumeirah Golf Estates. With a homely aesthetic, and a new iteration of the same Italian menu you know and love, Bussola is a relaxed spot for celebrating the season if you’ve yet to make plans.

Here’s 3 merry celebrations happening at Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates this Christmas.

Christmas Eve dinner

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the night before Christmas, Bussola’s four-course menu of Italian classics is sure to get your tastebuds tingling. With a selection of sharing antipasti, homemade pasta, main and dessert available from 7pm to 10.30pm, you’ll be tucked up in time for Santa’s arrival. Prices start from Dhs395 for adults and Dhs175 for children aged 5 to 12.

7pm to 10.30pm, Sat Dec 24, Dhs395 adults, Dhs175 child.

Christmas Day brunch

Bussola’s trading the traditional turkey feast for a Christmas sharing menu of Italian classics this December 25, inviting those looking for something a little different to enjoy a fabulous feast like the Italians do. All paired with free-flowing drinks, the Christmas Day brunch starts from Dhs450 for adults and Dhs175 for children aged 5 to 12.

1pm to 4pm, Sun Dec 25, Dhs450 adults with house drinks, Dhs175 child.

Plus a fun quiz night at The Ballroom

Boxing Day quiz

Blast away those Christmas Day cobwebs and get your thinking caps on for a Boxing Day quiz night at The Ballroom inside Jumeirah Golf Estates. Hosted from 7pm by community quizmaster Robert Duce, gather your smartest pals for a night of myth busting trivia, with exciting prizes for the best brain boxes. There’s soft and house drink packages available.

7pm, Mon Dec 26, Dhs165 soft drinks, Dhs345 house drinks, Dhs95 child.

dubaigolf.com