The empty quarter is looking a little bit less empty this month…

Why are Zuma, Ludacris, Antika, Tyrese Gibson, Cody Walker, and a ton of fast and frankly ludicrous automobile fire heading to a spot in the Abu Dhabi desert this week? It sounds like the set up to an abstract bit of comedy but, trust us, this is no joke.

Events at Liwa Village take place Between December 16 and 31, and are offering visitors dune-sheltered access to concerts, family activities, celebrity meet and greets, extreme driving experiences and shows, rides, arcade gaming, spectacular immersive dining opportunities, eGaming tournaments, souk shopping from top-tier local fashion brands and more. Tickets for the festival are on sale now via PlatinumList, with a starting price of Dhs15.

How do I get there?

Get your desert playlist up and head out into the wild gold yonder, specifically to this Google Map location (provided by Platinumlist).

Fest and Furious

Liwa Village is divided into distinct experiential zones and will also play host to the incredible ‘only in the UAE’ stye, Fuel Fest Arabia on December 17 and 18. This is where you’ll be able to meet the stars of Hollywood blockbusting franchise, Fast and Furious — Ludacris, Cody Walker, and Tyrese Gibson.

There’s more fuel on the fest fire added by activities such as car shows (including some famous four-wheeled movies stars), live art, a kids zone, racing simulators, go karting, drag racing, track days, a live football show with Sean Garnier, a DJ performance by Pete Sabo, drift shows and a closing concert from Ludacris himself.

Tickets for Fuel Fest Arabia are also available via Platinumlist.net and are priced from Dhs100.

In the zone

The Liwa Village zones include:

GAZE Immersive Dining

Described as “a dining environment interwoven with digital technology under the stars” the GAZE Immersive Dining experience promises to be quite unlike any other you’ve experienced. The two lead restaurants plying their pop-ups here are the world renowned Zuma, and local legend Antika. Both are offering set menus priced from Dhs1,000 per head, but spaces are sparse, so you’re advised to book up well in advance.

The meal at Zuma will include Wagyu beef tataki with truffle ponzu steamed japanese spinach; crab maki with avocado and tobiko yellowtail maki with tenkasu and tobiko; miso marinated black cod wrapped in hoba leaf; spicy beef tenderloin with sesame; special chocolate, caramel and almond praline with Tahitian vanilla ice cream. It’s available on Fri 23, Sat 24 and Sun 25 December 2022.

Between December 16 and 18, Antika will serve the highlights of Levantine cuisine alongside its signature entertainment in this unique venue.

Souk

This is where you’ll be able to pick up some amazing off-the-rack merch from visiting vendors including A Frnd of Mine; EBL; House of Artisans; Chitral Handicrafts; Elevenish; and Apparel Group.

You can also enjoy the on-site spice market, henna art, khoos basket weaving displays, and live Emirati cooking demonstrations, found alongside some of the most popular names on the homegrown and world casual dining scene. We’re talking High Joint, Nap Pizza, Boh’ba Bubble Tea, Space Cafe, Scoppi Ice Cream, Flurry, and Acai Republic.

Oasis

This is your GPS location for a crafty or relaxing respite from the rest of the festival’s frenetic pace. Experiences here include terrarium making, jewellery design, terracotta pot painting and tea excursions. You’ll find contributions from Mattar Farm, The Giving Movement, Culinary Botique, Turquoise Boutique Studio, DRVN, Nikon Kids Photo Club, Let’s Cafe and more.

Pavilion

Another section of the Village given over to the pursuit of chill, and appreciation of aesthetic excellence.

Play Zone

There are some pretty enticing ways to spend screen time at Liwa Village too. With eGaming tournaments, as well as arcade and skill games on offer. And we realise we’re showing our age here, but we’ve got all our fingers crossed for Time Crisis. Dibs on the red gun.

Stage

The concerts at Liwa Village have a deliberate Arabian flavour with live performances from such talented regional artists as Abdullah Ruwaished, Khaled Al Mulla, Hamad Al Ameri, Abadi Al Johar, Mutref Al Mutref and Eida Al Menhali.

Images: Instagram/Unsplash