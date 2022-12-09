The Na’vi have finally returned to our screens…

This week in the cinema is a big one. One of the most anticipated sequels since Mamma Mia 2, finally has its release date set in stone and let’s all just hope that it isn’t as much of a colossal disappointment as Mamma Mia 2 was. There are a whole host of sequels this week. You can also munch on popcorn as you watch one of the last Bruce Willis movies.

Avatar: The Way of Water

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The second installment of one of cinemas most loved films is finally being released this week, after 13 years of anticipation. This rendition of the film follows the Jake Sully and Ney’tiri’s family through trials and tribulations. A common enemy that resurfaces after exploring Pandora, and Jake must fight to protect his family from the humans.

Cast: Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel

Genre: Action (PG 13)

Tickets: Book here

Detective Knight: Redemption <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A trilogy that is being released back to back, Detective Knight: Redemption is the second installment of the films. Redemption follows a group calling themselves The Christmas Bombers who go around blowing up banks – when their attention shifts to Detective Knight when he finds himself in the middle of a jail break lead by the bombers. The third and finally installation of the films will released January 2023.

Cast: Bruce Willis, Lochlyn Munro, Paul Johansson

Genre: Action (PG 15)

Tickets: Book here

Triangle of Sadness

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following a fashion model celebrity couple on a journey on a mega wealthy and ultra luxe cruise ship with the super rich. When the boat sinks, the survivors are stuck on an island. The film is a satirical black comedy that is a commentary on the uber rich and their high views of themselves.

Cast: Woody Harrelson, Harris Dickinson, Dolly De Leon

Genre: Dark Comedy (PG 15)

Tickets: Book here

Images: MovieStillsDB