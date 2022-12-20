Sponsored: A sparkling fountain and tomahawk steaks, what more could you need?

Get ready for a brunch like no other at this sophisticated meatery. The Director’s Club at The WB Abu Dhabi invites you to a gourmet feast of premium cuts, the finest beverages and incredible live tableside entertainment.

The venue has been designed with a speakeasy style ambience in mind, highlighted by raw aesthetics such as exposed brickwork and scripts hanging from the ceiling. With dark wood accents and heavy leather seating, the stage is set for a cinematic dining experience that wins rave reviews from film fans and foodies alike.

Upon entry, guests are welcomed with glasses filled from a spectacular sparkling fountain. The sit down brunch operates a sharing-style format for starters, with dishes that include The Director’s Club signature beef tartare, a delicious burrata salad, oysters Rockefeller and much more.

Make sure you don’t fill up on the appetisers though, because the cast list of mains includes some truly stellar talent. The tantalising options include a Tomahawk steak that is carved tableside in appropriately theatrical fashion. Diners can also choose from flank steak, chargrilled chicken, braised lamb shank, as well as a selection of seafood. There are even vegetarian and vegan options too.

As you might expect from such a sophisticated spot, the A-List gastronomy co-stars with an elegant range of cocktails and wines. And for the big climax, dessert features a wide range of American classics such as New York cheesecake, key lime pie and that wholesome campfire favourite, s’mores.

The brunch takes place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm and packages include, soft drinks, premium drinks and also sparkling wine.

The Director’s Club brunch, The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay, Yas Island. Saturdays from 1pm to 4pm. Dhs275 per person soft, Dhs375 per person premium, Dhs475 per person sparkling. Tel: (0)2 815 0000, hilton.com

Images: Supplied