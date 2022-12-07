Sponsored: Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina has the ultimate line up of festive celebrations…

It’s time to start making plans for Christmas and New Year’s Eve and luckily for you, Crown Plaza Dubai Marina has got the whole silly season covered. This year they will be hosting brunches, drunches and New Year’s Eve parties galore.

Here are all the events to keep your December merry and bright.

Christmas Eve drunch

Get your gift wrapping done early, because this year it’s time to treat yourself to a Christmas Eve drunch. Dance the night away and into Christmas Day at Lo+Cale, where drunch packages start at Dhs216 and there is even a special package for the children for Dhs99. With unlimited food and drinks and a live DJ who is sure to be spinning all the Christmas tunes, it’s got Christmas Eve wrapped up.

Lo+Cale, Sat Dec 24 from 8pm to 11pm. Dhs215 soft, Dhs315 house, Dhs415 sparkling, Dhs715 Champagne. Kids aged six to 12 Dhs99.

Christmas Day brunch

Be merry and jolly at the Christmas Day Sunday brunch. Tuck into the incredible buffet with bottomless drinks, live entertainment and an array of Christmas surprises and fun-filled activities for the little ones. From face painting, to gingerbread making and of course catching a selfie with the main man Santa, everybody is sure to have a fantastic time.

Lo+Cale, Sun Dec 25 from 1pm to 4pm. Dhs215 soft, Dhs315 house, Dhs415 sparkling, Dhs715 Champagne. Kids aged six to 12 Dhs99. Tel: (0)54 997 8599 loccaledxb.com

Book by Saturday December 10 to snag a 15 per cent discount for both brunches.

NYE at Connexions

Choose from two lovely venues at the hotel to count down to the New Year. Connexions will be having a spectacular a la carte menu and entertainment for the glamorous affair. With a Dhs300 spend per person, you and your friends can have a lovely evening as you bid farewell to 2022.

Connexions, Sat Dec 31, from 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)54 997 8599

NYE at Charm Thai

Alternatively, ring in 2023 at Charm Thai and for only Dhs450 minimum spend per person, enjoy the exclusive Thai dining experience with a special a la carte menu and New Year’s Eve themed music.

Charm Thai, Sat Dec 31, from 5pm to 2am Tel: (0)45 997 8598 charmthaidxb.com

NYE at Lo+Cale

Get ready to ring the new year bell with a glittering gala dinner and let the live performances entertain you throughout the evening. Watch the Dubai’s iconic fireworks on the 2 big screens with a surround sound system under the stars and feel the magic.

Lo+Cale, Sat Dec 31, 8pm to 1am, Dhs525 soft, Dhs795 house, Dhs995 sparkling, Dhs265 for kids aged 6 to 12. Book before Dec 10 and enjoy 25 per cent off.Tel: (0)54 997 8599 loccaledxb.com

