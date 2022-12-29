Sponsored: Winter warmers draw inspiration from Paris’ elegant brasseries at this renowned restaurant…

Fouquet’s is a renowned Parisian institution, and since its arrival in Abu Dhabi, the restaurant tucked inside Louvre Abu Dhabi has become a staple on the city’s dining scene. An ambassador of European cuisine, it injects fine French flair into an array of dishes that are so good they’ve snagged multiple What’s On Awards.

Especially for this season, Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi has launched a menu, inspired by the elegant brasserie’s that line the snow-kissed streets of Paris in the wintertime.

Created in collaboration with culinary mastermind chef Pierre Gagnaire, the gastronomic brains behind the original Fouquet’s Paris, the enhanced winter menu is an idyllic flight through French winter classics. Lovingly crafted by Corporate Executive Chef Balveer Balkisoon and his expert team, excellence oozes through the menu of heartwarming recipes, with delectable new additions for starter, main and dessert all guaranteed to tantalise the tastebuds.

Delightful new additions to the entrées include a comforting lentil soup with cumin and poached egg, traditional specialties such as French frog’s legs and homemade pâté en croûte, plus a perfectly plated sea bream carpaccio.

Meanwhile, main courses invite diners to explore reimagined classics sure to keep spirits high through the winter, with a light sea bass with white butter sauce, and roasted sea scallops with panko, cream of parmesan and pear among the standout new seafood options. Then there’s a hearty beef stew, a staple of the Provencal diet, that’s not to be missed as the temperatures dip.

As always, guests are encouraged to end their experience with a lavish platter of handcrafted French fromage, or with one of Chef Hugo Sipp’s photo-worthy gastronomic sweet treats. New creations include the stylish dacquoise with praline, chic Parisian-coated brioche with cinnamon ice cream, and the Belle Helene poached pear with vanilla ice cream. Then there’s the tempting dessert trolley, adding further temptation with its freshly baked array that even those without a sweet tooth will struggle to resist.

This show-stopping new menu is all to be enjoyed with a curated array of beverages in a setting that’s styled around the lounges frequented by A-Listers in Hollywood’s golden age, ensuring every meal is memorable and special.

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 10pm weekdays, 12pm to 10.30pm weekends. Tel: 02 205 4200, louvreabudhabi.com