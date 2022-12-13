We love supporting small local businesses…

Christmas is upon us and whether you’re the type to plan ahead and get your gifts months in advance, or simply scramble for what to buy a few days before, we have got you all covered. At team What’s On we love supporting local businesses so here are our top picks for everyone on your Christmas list.

Emm Daniel

For the foodies and home-bakers, Emm Daniel has a range of delicious dips, healthy spreads, snacks, and juices. Made with wholesome ingredients, the family-run business is named Emm Daniel which translates to ‘mother of Daniel’. Choose from a range of sweet and savoury dips including green olive, spinach dip, garlic paste, tomato chutney, coco choco, peanut butter with cranberry, and more.

@emmdaniel

Goshá

This is what floral dreams are made of. Create a unique and personalised bouquet for that someone special with Dubai’s urban florist, goshá. The designers will bring your vision to life using your selected style reference as inspiration. Goshá have a limited edition holiday collection starting from Dhs550 per bouquet, there’s different types of packaging to choose from as well as add-ons such as quirky candles and love letters.

@gosha.flowers

Helya Jewelry

This jewellery brand is the answer to all your accessories worries. Helya is founded by two Emirati sisters who combined their passion for Emirati culture, architecture and design. Their simple and beautiful designs encapsulate native flora and Middle Eastern heritage. These pieces are a perfect gift for a friend or yourself.

Order online at heyla.store.com, @helya.ae

Island People.Co

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Island People.Co (@islandpeople.co)

In a world that is striving to be more sustainable, why not help your friend spruce up her kitchen with sustainable artisanal crockery and handwoven linens designed for pillow covers and servittes. Island People.Co is a socially conscious artisanal brand that collaborates with Sri Lankan Artists, offering unique products that will bring calm and tranquillity into anyone’s home. Check out their Instagram or head to Depachika in Nakheel Mall to view their products.

Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, @islandpeople.co

L’Couture teddy collection

One of Dubai’s first female athleisure brands, that is female led and owned. This brand is at its heart, serving to empower all the ladies out there. This outlet stocks a variety of wardrobe essentials, ranging from leggings to shorts, sports bras and loungewear. Their new teddy collection is giving us all the festive feels with cosy hoodies and joggers bringing a luxurious aesthetic to your loungewear. A set for all ages, this is the perfect gift for mamas and their little ones.

Multiple locations, Mon to Fri 10am to 9pm, Tel:(0) 4 320 3222, @lcoutureofficial

Luxurious spa treatment at Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

For those in need of a little pampering… the Caviar Intense Hydration Hammam uses unique probiotic technology to create an indulgent body treatment that will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. The treatment incorporates the world’s most luxurious ingredients, including pearl, caviar, gold, diamond, and platinum.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Tel:(0)4 828 2245. hilton.com

My Sip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sip (@my_sip)

An idea that sprung on a hot day at the beach has quickly become a growing company that does away with the need for single use plastic containers. The My Sip drinkware is well insulated to ensure that your drink will stay at its optimum temperature all day long. Make the gift extra special by adding a personalised touch thanks to My Sip.

My sip, available online. mysip.ae

Natasha Sideris’ cookbook – tashas Inspired

A collection of classic recipes from cuisines around the world. Designed to evoke emotion and memory, this sumptuous cookbook is beautifully illustrated with over 80 pieces of original art and stunning photography. Each of the seven chapters in the book recreates a place that has had a lasting impact on Natasha: the New York deli, the Spanish tapas bar, the Parisian bistro, the Greek taverna, the Levant kitchen, the English country home, and the classic international café.

Available at all tashas locations across the UAE. tashascafe.com

Oo La Lab

The gift of scent can be very personal so it’s easy to see why Oo La Lab refers to itself as ‘specialists in the chemistry of emotion’. Choose one of its pre-made beautiful hand-crafted soy and beeswax candles (starting from Dhs 184.96) or go for the fragrance mixology kit (Dhs 521) which gives your recipient the chance to experiment with and create its own dream scent. The lab also offers fragrance design and mixology workshops at their Al Quoz studio, starting from Dhs 330 per person.

@oola.lab

Oria

I genuinely think I might be in the running for worst present buyer on the planet. The emirate at the very least. I don’t pick up on hints, fumble the memo and perpetually live in a sort of indecisive Libra season limbo. Mall shopping trips typically end up being full day affairs, visiting and revisiting shops and then ultimately panic buying something, direct quote: “completely inappropriate”. Which is why when I discover businesses like Oria, a homegrown house of elegant affordable jewelry — I cling onto those precious finds like a festively-motivated Gollum. It’s almost impossible to go wrong choosing from their range of layerable, sophisticated wearable art and it means even more to know that each piece is completely unique, hand crafted by Middle Eastern artisans.

@oria.jewelry

Raw music store

Raw music store is a haven for music lovers and vinyl collectors and their unique selection of new or used records would make the perfect gift. They have everything a seasoned vinyl collector or newcomer may need including turntables, equipment, and accessories. You can check out the latest additions to the collection at either of their Dubai stores: Gate Avenue DIFC or Oud Metha.

@rawmusicstore

Shoeq

While they might say diamonds are a girls best friend, some might argue that shoes in fact are a girls best friend. This shoe company has grown leaps and bounds since opening in Al Quoz and makes shoes inspired by the Spanish Avarca, created over a century ago using leather and recycled tyres to keep farmers’ feet dry and protected. There are a whole host of designs and styles to choose from and they are comfortable and long lasting.

Shoeq, various locations around the UAE. shoeq.ae, @_shoeq_

Spinneys’ Festive Beauty Box

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spinneys UAE (@spinneysuae)

Filled with must-have beauty products and essential stocking-filler smellies including a Philips Sonicare toothbrush, L’Oréal face serums, hair products, Gua Sha, and more. The limited-edition festive beauty box is on sale now at selected Spinneys supermarkets for just Dhs250 (and the contents are worth over Dhs900). Everything is perfectly displayed in a chic box and pretty ribbon. They make gift-giving easy!

For the fur babies

Charliholic

This homegrown brand is here to glam up your furry friends. If you need something for a special occasion, the festive season or just want to shake up your pooches look, this enterprise has got you sorted. Your fur babies’ custom-made bandana or bow tie is only an Instagram DM away. For the festive season, there is a whole array of Christmassy patterns and even stockings that can be made for your pooches. All proceeds will be donated to local animal shelters, so this is a guilt-free purchase.

@_charlieholic