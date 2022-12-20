Sponsored: Make it a magical season with loved ones…

The world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel is bringing the Christmas cheer this season, with fun-filled festive celebrations the whole family will love. Whether you’re celebrating the big day at home or looking to hit up a five-star resort or looking for a way to get all the festive feels on Christmas Eve, look no further than The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Here’s what’s happening this Christmas.

Takeaway turkey

Take the stress out of cooking over Christmas, with a traditional spread of all the festive favourites. Pair your slow-roasted turkey and cranberry sauce with four sides from a mouthwatering selection that includes thyme and butter roasted seasonal mushrooms, dry fruit and bread stuffing, honey glazed root vegetables, brussels sprouts with crispy veal bacon, truffle mashed potato, cauliflower and broccoli gratin, or baked macaroni and cheese.

They’ve even got dessert taken care of, with a choice of two from a traditional yule log, Christmas pudding or trifle, Christmas Stollen or a selection of Christmas cookies.

Until December 25, 48 hour advance notice required, Dhs500 for four, Dhs600 for six, Dhs750 for 8.

Christmas Eve Movie Night

Snuggle up with loved ones on Christmas Eve for a cosy Christmas movie night at the dive-in theatre, The Matinee. Spend the night before the big day relaxing on loungers, watching The Polar Express under the stars. Tasty snacks are available a la carte.

The Matinee, 7pm to 9pm, Sat Dec 24, free.

Christmas Eve dinner

Do you like to start the festive season with a dinner on December 24? At the ever-popular Sidekicks, there’s a holiday-themed buffet with international dishes from around the world. From 6.30pm to 10.30pm, fill your boots with dishes from live cooking stations preparing freshly made pastas, pizzas and tasty grills alongside all the Christmas classics. Be sure to save room for dessert, where decadent sweet treats await. Just be sure you’re home in time for Santa to pay you a visit.

Sidekicks, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Sat Dec 24, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs359 premium, Dhs99 child aged 6 to 12.

Christmas Day Sunday roast

Missing a home cooked meal on Christmas Day, dine alfresco at WB™ World Abu Dhabi’s Director’s Club on the big day, where a traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings will satisfy your cravings, paired with unlimited drinks from 12pm to 3pm.

The Director’s Club, Sun Dec 25, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs170 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs375 premium, Dhs90 child aged 6 to 12.

Masquerade NYE dinner party

Glam up and don your most decadent mask for the stylish New Year’s Eve soiree at The Director’s Club. Round out the year at this sophisticated steakhouse, where you’ll enjoy a premium meal of the finest cuts served with a signature martini.

The Director’s Club, Sat Dec 31, 8.30pm to 12.30am, Dhs350 soft, Dhs475 premium, Dhs550 bubbly.

For reservations, call (0)2 815 0000 or visit wbabudhabi.com