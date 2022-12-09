Yes, 46 days of fireworks all across the city…

The city’s brilliant Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is back with bang this month. And as well as deals and discounts, there’s going to be six weeks of daily firework and drone displays across the city. From Friday December 16 to Sunday January 29 2023 there will be daily firework displays at six Dubai destinations: Burj Al Arab, Bluewaters, Dubai Creek, Al Seef, Dubai Frame, Dubai Festival City Mall, and JBR between 8.30pm and 9pm.

DSF is pulling out all the stops for its 28th year, making an already special time even more dazzling.

Additionally there will be two daily drone shows that will run throughout the seven weeks of DFS. If you want to catch a glimspse of it, the drone show will be held at 7pm and 10pm at The Beach and Bluewaters.

The fabulous six weeks of savings runs from Thursday December 15 to Saturday January 28, 2023. To Kick off the festivities there will be a spectacular opening ceremony featuring concerts by regional music icons, with performances and live entertainment the whole family can enjoy.

On DSF opening night on Friday December 16, there will be a firework show at 9pm, which will light up the cities sky over six locations. You will be able to catch them at The Beach opposite JBR & Bluewaters, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Frame, Al Seef, Dubai Creek, and Dubai Festival City Mall.

If that wasn’t dazzling enough, as always the city will be decorated in lights and decor to commemorate this festive time, with the giant illuminated DSF shopping bag display being situated in key shopping districts.

If you need to get your last minute Christmas shopping done, then this is your chance. With over 800 brands participating across 3,500 outlets, there will be offers of up to 25 per cent to 75 per cent reductions throughout the seven weeks of fun. DSF will also be holding daily shopping surprises, revealed 24 hours before they go live. This is your chance to shop your heart out with unmissable sales and discounts.

DSF, daily fireworks and drone show in multiple locations, Fri December 16 to Sun January 29 2023, visitdubai.com