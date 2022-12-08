Sponsored: Including movie nights, family fun days and more…

Fanzone by McGettigan’s has become the ultimate destination for all the nail-biting football action. But this Media City Fanzone is about so much more than just football, with a whole array of events to look forward to outside of the on-pitch action this December.

With the tournament now in the knock-out stages and some football-free days ahead, the Fanzone is becoming a festive and fun zone, with family-friendly events and festive movie nights.

Here are the dates for your diary.

Sunday December 11: Festive Family Day Out

Reminding us that it’s the most wonderful time of the year are Catboy and Lorra, who will host a festive family day out on Sunday December 11. Open from 10am, the action-packed Winterfest schedule will include a fairytale princess show and meet and greet at 3pm, Winterfest sing-along at 4pm, and the big family quiz from 5pm to 7pm.

The Family Day will be topped off with a Festive Family fave – Home Alone, starting at 7pm. As always, entry is Dhs50, fully redeemable.

Thursday December 15: Festive Movie Night

The big screen will say farewell to football and hello to all the warm fuzzy feels on Thursday December 15 for three back-to-back Christmas classics.

At 4pm, catch Muppet’s Christmas Carol, followed by Will Pharell’s iconic Christmas film, Elf, then the is-it-isn’t-it Christmas movie, Die Hard, at 10pm. Entry is Dhs50, which you’ll get back to spend on food and drink, and comfy bean bags across the grass are first come, first served. There’s free popcorn thrown in too, and the amazing Troubadours will perform live from 5pm to 8pm.

Friday December 16: McGettigan’s Big Christmas Hootenany

McGettigan’s are doing what they do best on Friday December 16, presenting a 10-hour celebration of live music, great craic and top drinks deals with The McGettigan’s Hootenany. There will be live music from midday from an array of local bands, top prizes to be won, and a special deal on four pint carriers for Dhs100.

Again, entry is Dhs50 and fully redeemable.

Book now at mcgettigans.com/shop/winterfest/