Go on a tour of the city

A few hours in Yerevan’s city centre is all you need to fall in love with it. There’s a lot that can be done in a day, so be sure to wake up early, grab breakfast and go discover the city.

Start out at the world-class sculpture garden in front of Cafesjian Center for the Arts. Spot a huge sculpture of Trdat – the chief architect of the Bagratid kings of Armenia, as well as the iconic pop art ‘LOVE’ by American artist Robert Indiana. Art lovers need to allot time to spend inside the art centre but one masterpiece you don’t want to miss lies outdoors on what is most commonly known as The Cascade – the beating heart of the city with sweeping views of the Armenia cityscape.

If you’re lucky, you may also be able to spot Mount Ararat on a clear day.

Visit one of the many cafés here before you set off on a tour. Be sure to pay a visit to atoghike Holy Mother of God Church, one of the oldest churches in the city, and the Blue Mosque, the largest of eight mosques in Yerevan.

This city truly comes to life at night. This is the time to visit the dancing fountain in front of the History Museum of Yerevan, complete with lights and music. Then, soak in the sights of Republic Square from the impressive stone buildings and enjoy the musicians roaming the streets.