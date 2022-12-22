Sponsored: Give 2022 a right regal send off…

Given what’s gone on in several recent years, we cannot state strongly enough that it’s important we all start 2023 off on the best possible foot, to be thankful for our blessings and celebrate life to the absolute fullest. That’s our resolution and we’re sticking to it.

But where to stage this confident stride into the new year? We’ve checked the ‘living our best life’ GPS and it seems to suggest that one of the Abu Dhabi epicentres of sophisticated Auld Lang Syne-ing, romantic reveling, grand gala banqueting, firework spectating and New Year vibe tribing — is, unsurprisingly, Emirates Palace.

Home to a sparkling pair of Michelin Stars, dazzling chateaux glamour and surrounds of uncontrived luxury — the Palace always delivers on its royal promise. And of course the extravagance is dialled up yet further for the New Year’s Eve celebrations. These are just some of our favourite Emirates Palace ways to give 2022 a right regal send off…

The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner

Traditionally one of the capital’s most spectaculalry opulent affairs, this year’s Emirates Palace New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner unfolds under an elemental theme. It’s a saga of earth, fire, wind, and water with thrilling entertainent, musicians and live performances including a fire show and a fountain-based water show. The dining experience is structured aroun the venue’s legendary buffet, with live cooking stations and dishes from around the world.

7pm to 2am, Dhs2,800 (inclusive of bubbles).

Talea by Antonio Guida

One of Emirates Palace’s Michelin Stars sits at the top of Talea’s tree — and you can soak up some of the stellar glow this NYE with a special five-course set menu. Flavour highlights for the evening include white truffle and caviar and there’s the option of two separate drinks and dining packages.

Dhs950 with aperitif, Dhs1,200 with free flow premium Italian sparkling wine.

BBQ Al Qasr

Let the soft coastal breeze of this seafront flame-grilled banquet guide your 2023 to the most chilled sort of start. The grand five-course feast will feature premium barbecued surf and turf, oysters, uni and caviar tarlets.

Dhs1,500 with aperitif and non-alcoholic beverages, Dhs1,800 with free flow house beverages and bubbles

Breeze Lounge

Also ocean adjacent, is Breeze Lounge, offering its own special set menu, waterfront chill, an open bar and cosy tables to bid 2022 farewell amongst close company. Front row seats are available at Dhs3,000 for a table of four, second row seats are Dhs2,500 (for four) and third row are Dhs2,000 (for four).

Emirates Palace, W Corniche Road. mandarinoriental.com

Images: Provided