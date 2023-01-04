Sponsored: Making the most of outdoor season…

The brunching scene in Abu Dhabi is a constantly evolving landscape. The grand collective buffet constantly renewed with fresh arrivals, emerging trends and cheeky format reboots. Some of our favourite varieties of brunches, especially this time of year, are the ones that allow us to make the most out of outdoor spaces. These are just four of the best new brunches available to try now, in Abu Dhabi…

Friday Night Brunch, Mykonos

Styled with studied Greek Island allure, Mykonos was undoubtedly one of the strongest additions to the capital’s dining scene last year. Its waterfront perch with sultry sea views, luxurious Mediterranean menu and breezy sophistication give it a truly unique ensemble charm. It also offers one of the best value Friday night brunches on the circuit. Taking place weekly, between 7pm and 11pm — with the option of alfresco dining, there’s a heady mix of Mediterranean and Asian cuisine — food stalls offering fresh bread, salad, choice cold cuts, and chilled seafood as starters. There are premium sushi selections rolled in real time, a vegetable paella and couscous, meat feasts available from the carvery and live grill stations with options of beef, lamb, chicken, and fish. The dessert line-up features a headline act of churros prepared right there in front of you and the Baleric beats come from a live DJ. The soft beverage inclusion is charged at just Dhs199 and it’s only Dhs299 to enjoy your evening with access to free-flow house drinks.

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Fri 7pm to 11pm (three-hour package), Dhs199 soft Dhs299 house. Tel: (050) 785 2320. @mykonosabudhabi, Marriott.com

Saturday’s Greek Seafood Brunch, Mykonos

Off the back of their incredibly successful Friday night brunch, Mykonos has just launched a brand new Saturday event, and it’s doing things a little bit differently for the prime time slot. The Greek Seafood Brunch begins with a welcome drink, pipping pita bread and a sharing platter of assorted starters. As soon as you’re ready for the main course, head to the buffet, operating 10 individual stations with fruits de mer fresh from the catch, shucked oysters, ceviche, made-to-order tartare, salt-baked salmon, octopus, crab, prawns, assorted mezze, and stuffed vegetables. There’s also a fishing boat statuette staging the display of a huge selection of oceanic bounty which the expert chefs of Mykonos’ kitchen team will dress, prepare and grill according to your preference. There’s a full counter of desserts including bespoke crepes, the sounds of resident DJ Marc, opportunities to sample specialty drinks Arak and Ouzu, alfresco waterfront seating options and a range of beverage packages.

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, every Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 enhanced soft, Dhs299 house. Tel: (050) 785 2320. @mykonosabudhabi, Marriott.com

Sevillana Saturday Spanish Brunch, B-Lounge

This brand-new Saturday brunch is inspired by the flare, fare and finesse of southern Spain’s gastronomy culture. Your meal begins with a variety of chorizo, salads, and a fully-loaded cheese board. A click of the castanets and it’s on to mains. The star of the show is the Iberian seafood staple — paella. Delicate blends of rice, meat, stock, seafood and vegetables — prepared theatrically at the live cooking stations. There’s also meat, seafood and skewers (grilled to order), the Spanish meatball delicacy — albondigas, prawns in a tomato and garlic sauce, fresh fruit, and a dessert spread built around churros and a chocolate fountain. Enjoy your meal against the backdrop of a live DJ and with the choice of either a soft beverage or house beverage accompaniment. Those opting for the latter can even take advantage of the house-prepared sangria. Hasta la fiesta.

B-Lounge, Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, every Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm, soft Dhs185, house Dhs285. Tel: (02) 697 036, @sheratonabudhabi, Marriott.com

West Bay’s Saturday ‘The Brunch’

Head to West Bay and enjoy the gastronomic revelry of a recently remixed and ugraded beachfront Saturday brunch (priced from Dhs249). Pro tip: There’s also 20 per cent off all packages until February 25, 2023. Taking place under the expansive timber frame and fabric island life cabana, there’s a little something for everyone. On the menu — you can enjoy deliciously tender-grilled meats, juicy lamb leg cuts, ocean-fresh sushi rolls, garden salads, quesadillas and paella, freshly-baked pieces of bread, and assorted plates of nibbles for those inclined to share. Of course there’s live entertainment and a dessert And as a hugely important extra, access to the West Bay pool and beach comes free with both the house and the premium Champagne packages (Dhs479).

West Bay Lounge at West Bay Abu Dhabi, Corniche Rd, Al Bateen, Sat 1pm to 4pm, kids Dhs125, Dhs249 for soft, Dhs379 house, Dhs479 bubbles. Tel: (02) 692 4375, @westbayabudhabi, Radissonbluhotels.com

Images: Provided