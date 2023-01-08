Let this be the week of you…

A whole host of activities are taking place across the city this week. January is all about looking out for yourself and upholding the resolutions and promises that you made only a week ago, so here are 8 excellent things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday January 9

Keep your Veganuary journey in check at En Fuego

A new and popping hotspot on The Palm has joined the vegan ranks. Throughout the month, it will offer guests a range of vegan a la carte dishes to explore, such as a vegetable ceviche and Peruvian rice dish with avocado, baby corn and huancaina sauce.

En Fuego, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thu 5pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 5pm to 2am. atlantis.com

Beat the Monday blues with a Bavarian meal at Ernst Biergarten

If you’re looking for a pick-me-up to start your week that is the perfect offer for you and your wallet, then look no further than Ernst Biergarten’s newest offer. Sausages and Hops Mondays mean you and your mates get to enjoy four items and a beer for only Dhs75. Items include veal and pork currywurst, sausage trio or a veal meatloaf sandwich.

Ernst Biergarten, 25hours Hotel, Trade Centre Street, Mondays from midday to midnight. Tel: (0)4 210 2525 ernstbiergarten.com

Tuesday January 10

Treat yourself to a facial with Sensasia Stories

Looking for the facial that does it all? Well, Sensasia Spas are the exclusive provider of Elemis Biotech and Pro Glow Genius Facial in the UAE. The treatment sculpts, smooths, firms and illuminates the skin for the ultimate transformation. Using five different technologies an expert facialist will take you through the treatment for an age-defying treatment. The treatment is 75 minutes long and will cost Dhs949.

Sensasia Stories, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of The Emirates, Dhs949, sensasiaspas.com

Head to Shaves Barbers and Spa for a pampering session

This Madrid-born barber and spa have opened two brand new locations in City Walk and at the Hyde Hotel in Business Bay and to celebrate the opening they will be offering 50 per cent off at all the branches when you book online. Gents, don’t say you don’t get treated. The offer is valid on all of shaving services including facials, beard grooming, haircuts and more. Book your appointment online here and use the code “ILOVESHAVE” for your discount. The offer is valid until the end of January.

Shaves Barber and Spa, various locations around Dubai, use code “ILOVESHAVE” for 50 per cent off, theshavesclub.ae

Wednesday January 11

Get ready for a Japanese Yakuza affair at Tabū

Starting this Wednesday, Tabū is introducing an enigmatic new evening named Yakuza Affair. They will be showcasing the notorious underworld characters of the East, across a three-course menu, cocktail or sharing carafe of sake. Guests get to experience a traditional Japanese sake barrel ceremony where the lid of a sake barrel is broken with a mallet and then served to diners.

Tabū, St. Regis Downtown, Business Bay, Wednesdays from 6pm to midnight. Dhs290 per person. Tel: (0)4 456 9455 tabudubai.com

Experience Georgian musician REZI in Palazzo Versace

Starting his two-week residency at the stunning Palazzo Versace, Georgian musician REZI will be captivating guests with his passion for music, performing songs from legendary artists such as Queen, Prince, Michael Jackson and many more. He will be performing at Q’s Bar and Lounge from 7pm to 1am.

Q’s Bar and Lounge, Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf Waterfront, Wed to Sun 7pm to 1am. Dhs250 minimum spend on Wed and Thu, Dhs350 minimum spend Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 556 8865 palazzoversace.ae

Thursday January 12

Head to Cassette to try their new superfood menu

Available until January 13, head over to this Al Quoz gem and enjoy the last of the delightful superfood menu. The menu is small but mighty offering up a breakfast dish, one salad, a sandwich of the day and one main course. Dishes include all the super ingredients such as avocado, sweet potato, edamame, and salmon.

Cassette, The Courtyard Al Quoz, available until Friday Jan 13, cassette.ae

Let TODA take you on an immersive meditative journey

Take a fully immersive journey with a breathwork meditation session hosted by Elisabeth Bohler, a certified meditation facilitator this Tursday. Let Elisabeth guide you through mindful reflection with the use of light, sound and special breathing techniques. Tickets start from Dhs200, so make sure you book your experience before time runs out.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat, Thu Jan 12 from 7.30pm, from Dhs200. toda.ae

Images: Supplied