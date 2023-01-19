Sponsored: Book in for a half-board stay at this wonderful resort…

Make the most of the mild winter season with a relaxing stay at Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort. Found in Fujairah, this five star-resort is perfect for foodies, and thanks to its sublime half-board package, guests can enjoy a lavish breakfast and delicious dinner at the resort’s main dining venue.

With rates starting from Dhs730++, the deal includes a spacious room for a family of four, with a guaranteed sea view, and both breakfast and dinner included at Views.

Curate your own gastronomic journey, and savour the flavours from around the world at all-day dining restaurant, Views. Indulge in an elaborate buffet, with cuisines from across the globe all under one roof, and floor to ceiling windows offering panoramic views of the scenic landscape.

For a lavish lunch you won’t want to miss out on, check out modern Italian spot Sapore, which offers a giant pizza for just Dhs99 and four bottles of beer for Dhs199. Alternatively, seafood fans cannot leave without a visit to Gonu, the chic alfresco restaurant is found right on the shore, so you can listen to the waves as you dine on the freshest fish in town.

To keep you busy in-between meals, check out the range of unforgettable activities at Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort. Le Méridien Family Club has a dedicated kids’ pool with an abundance of fun activities and games to keep the little ones entertained, from curated activities with in-house animators to mini-golf and table tennis.

While the young ones are having fun, the adults can enjoy a well-deserved rest at Spa Al Aqah, where you’ll relax your muscles and revitalise your senses with an array of treatments ranging from aromatic facials and body therapies.

Guests looking for more exclusive staycation can opt for their all-inclusive stay package. With all meals provided across their restaurants, guests can also indulge in unlimited beverage offerings during their stay, starting from Dhs1,050++.

Fujairah is renowned for its incredible diving sites, including vibrant coral reefs and an intriguing boat wreck, so why not learn to dive at Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort? Their on-site, third-party dive centre offers fully certified dive courses as well as daily dive trips to the regions’ best sites.

Book your staycation by visiting marriott.com or call (0)9 244 900.