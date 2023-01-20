It’s a bit of a drive away, but it sounds absolutely worth it…

With well over a hundred or so brunch options available right here in Dubai, you may consider the thought of driving to a city over an hour away absolutely kooky. But this was before you heard about ‘Oliva’s Brunch By The Beach’.

UAE’s popular homegrown beach resort, Banan Beach in Ras Al Khaimah is launching an all-new brunch featuring the flavours of Palestine.

The brunch launches this month on Saturday, January 28. It takes place from 12pm to 4.30pm.

Your feast will take place at Banan Beach’s pool area – The Human Club. It’s open only for adults and offers up live cooking stations and a buffet with a wide range of authentic dishes from Palestine.

Some of the lip-smacking dishes include bamiya/okra, mojadara, maqloubeh, mosakhan, maftol, kafta tahini, makshi/kusa bin laban, malfuf/ waraanap and more.

To set the party mood, you’ll enjoy music from a DJ who will be spinning out the latest house and international beats plus some Arabic numbers.

The brunch will cost you Dhs200 per adult for unlimited food and drinks.

If you haven’t been to Banan Beach yet, the space is super Instagrammable and offers a laid-back beach town vibe. So, if you really want to swap city skylines for some nature, this is the place to be this winter.

And of course, you are more than welcome to stay the night. Banan offers a number of different accommodations suitable for singles, doubles, large groups and families. There are single tents, lofts, chalets with a jacuzzi and plenty of pools, bars and restaurants. There are self-cooking barbecue spots too and a massive private beach. You can read about our experience here.

If you have a furry family member, you don’t have to make arrangements for someone to look after them while you’re away as the property is pet-friendly and welcomes fur babies of all kinds.

It’s good to note that Banan Beach is named after its founder, Banan Abdalla, a Palestinian/ Canadian entrepreneur who has a passion for sharing his homeland roots, traditions, and culture with the rest of the world. The brunch itself is named after the 1,100-year-old Olive Tree a staple at Banan Beach and many Palestinian households.

For more information, you can reach out to 07 235 3566, or you can make your reservations here.

