There’s no denying that Dubai has some of the best skyline views in the world and there are plenty of spots in the city to soak it all in. If you’ve ticked them all off your list, take note, there’s a new spot to check out and you’ll get your views with a menu of delicious food and drinks.

CouCou Dubai is a restaurant and lounge that opened its doors at The View at The Palm in December. At the venue, you’ll find yourself 240 meters above sea level on the 52nd floor on the rooftop of Palm Tower. Meaning you’ll get 360-degree interrupted panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, the Dubai coast and beyond.

Similar to the setup at The View at The Palm, the half-glass walls will provide protection, but will ensure your views go unspoiled. The grand green marbled bar is a great spot to sip cocktails, or you can sit at the cosy lounges or plush booths and catch up with friends. Don’t worry though, no matter where you sit, you will still be able to soak in those views.

The restaurant and bar is a perfect spot to visit for every occasion, be it a romantic date, drinks with family or friends, or celebrating a milestone. It serves up Mediterranean cuisine and signature cocktails with globally inspired flavours, infused with electric and eccentric ingredients. CouCou Dubai also serves up an array of shisha.

For entertainment, there will be guest DJs that will have you tapping your feet away as you socialise. And if you’re in the mood to dance, CouCou offers ample space, so don’t be afraid to wear those dancing shoes.

For reservations, contact the team on 052 451 2188.

CouCou Dubai, The View at The Palm, Palm Tower, 9pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)52 451 2188. @coucourooftop

Images: CouCou Dubai