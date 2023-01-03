Going green has never been easier…

January is the month of wellness, fitness and getting back on track after a month full of festive indulgence. It’s also a chance to cut down on our meat consumption by challenging ourselves to adopt or incorporate more plant-based meals. Here in Dubai, we are lucky to have a large variety of cuisines and amazing restaurants which are making this easy and accessible.

At What’s On, we are all about the challenge and to make it easier for you, we’ve compiled the best restaurants in Dubai that invite you to explore plant-based dining without sacrificing on flavour.

Check out these venues for delicious plant-based dishes.

Avatara

This 2022 Michelin Guide approved restaurant is the first and only entirely vegetarian fine dining experience in Dubai. Avatara curates soulful Indian cuisine inspired by simple seasonal ingredients, with a focus on pure, clean, and natural produce. Through Indian cuisine, Avatara hopes to break down the preconceived limitations of a vegetarian diet by curating a one-of-a-kind fine dining experience that demonstrates its limitless possibilities. A must try is their jackfruit momo; a bitesize doughy dumping filled with delicious jackfruit. Along with their veggie menu, they also have a completely vegan menu, as well as catering to those who follow a gluten-free diet.

Avatara Restaurant, Voco Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Rd Dubai, Tues to Sat 6 to 11.30pm, Sun 1.30pm t0 3pm and 6pm to 11.30pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0)58 142 2867, avatara.ae

Aura Skypool Lounge

The world’s first and highest 360-degree sky pool lounge is one of Dubai’s most dazzling hangouts, and this January, chef Craig Best presents some plant-based dishes to add to his already impressive menu. Whilst you and your besties are unwinding poolside, tuck into flavourful kimchi tempeh taco’s, cauliflower popcorn, tofu bao buns and avocado maki. Guests can also opt for an exclusive Veganuary menu between 1pm and 3pm with savory vegan dishes, a desert of their choice and free-flowing organic vegan prosecco for Dhs350 per person.

Aura Skypool Lounge, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 7pm daily, Tel: (0)4 566 2121, auraskypool.com

Barfly by Buddha-Bar

If you haven’t already made your way down to Dubai’s newest foodie hotspot Hilton Dubai The Palm, then here’s a cue. Barfly by Buddha-Bar is perched at the top of the hotel, and their special January menu features a variety of vegan goodies. Opt for their vegetarain Okonomiyaki with mixed mushrooms, chickpeas flowers and truffle dust alongside one of their signature cocktails. Yum.

Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Thur 5pm to 1am, Fri to Sat 5pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 230 0057, barflydubai.ae

Bar Du Port

With views of Dubai Harbour, the city skyline and beyond, you can enjoy cocktails in the sun at Bar Du Port, alongside their new Veganuary menu options. Start off you meal with roasted potatoes and shimeji mushrooms and a slow roasted globe artichoke. For mains, guests can treat themselves to a charred and caramelised roasted cauliflower served with zesty chimichurri.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour Pier Club, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Mon to Wed 5pm to 2am, Thur and Fri 5pm to 3am, Sat 1pm to 3am, Sun 1pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 332 4868, barduportdubai.com

Ben’s Cookies

Debatably one of our favourite places to indulge, the world-famous Ben’s Cookies had added a vegan milk chocolate chunk cookie for all vegans who have a sweet tooth. Located in both Mall of the Emirates and the Dubai Mall, your next guilt-free sugar high is only a trip to the mall away. If you don’t feel like leaving the comfort of your home; don’t fret as Ben’s Cookies can deliver right to your doorstep.

Ben Cookies, The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, benscookies.ae

Bombay Borough

Dive into some plant-astic dishes this January at DIFC’s local Indian. Combining classic Indian flavours but giving it a modern and plant-based twist; those who are vegan or are just trying to cut down on their meat consumption won’t have to compromise on taste or flavour. Opt to veganize some of the classic favourites, or choose some of the specially curated dishes such as the veg curry with banana leaf rice.

Bombay Borough Dubai, Gate Village, Building 3, DIFC, Sun to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0)54 995 8296, bombayborough.com/dubai

Carna

This venue is every meat lovers dream, but this January it’s expanding its culinary parameters to cater for plant-based guests. Their garden menu promises a new selection of menu items, including the tomato tartare, smokey burnt leek and cauliflower of mushroom steak. Dishes start at Dhs50, with their new menu valid from the beginning of January.

Carna, SLS Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE, 6pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)4 607 0737, @carnadubai

CÉ LA VI

This iconic venue is best known for it’s gorgeous Downtown views, tasty dishes and fabulous brunches. For Veganuary, they are spicing things up with some new additions to their menu including a garlic roasted cauliflower with preserved lemon, mint and chili, alongside their miso cashew glazed roasted butternut squash with pomegranate pesto.

CÉ LA VI, Address Sky View Hotel, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai, Sun to Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat 12;30pm to 3am, Tel: (0)4 582 6111, celavi.com

Ciao Bella

A plant-based diet doesn’t mean you have to forgo your favourite Italian dishes, and Ciao Bella is here to the rescue. Start your meal with a vegan veggie arancini with a subtle saffron flavour. For your mains you can have a choice of a vegan eggplant parmigiana or a Panino which stuffed with tomato sauce, eggplant and butternut squash.

Ciao Bella, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, 7am to 12am daily, Tel: (0)4 27 1000, mediaonehotel.com

The Cheeky Camel

Treat yourself this Veganuary to spiced cauliflower, quinoa croquettes, and a hummus crudité board. Dishes are curated to bring fresh goodness into all guests diets, showing that meat-free options can be just as delicious and nutritious.

The Cheeky Camel, Voco Hotel, Jumeirah Lake Towers, JLT, Cluster J, Dubai, Mon to Thur 5pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 3pm to 3am, Sun 3pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 465 0574, thecheekycamel.com

Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen

This homegrown concept is curating healthy and nutritious meals, with new additions to their menu catering specifically to the plant-based community. Combining fun and fresh flavours, for breakfast you can kickstart your day with avocado or a refreshing açai bowl. For lunch you can dive into various nourishing bowls packed with superfoods and vibrant veggies. If your heading down to the beach, stock up on vegan twix bites or a hydrating smoothie.

Feels Juice Bar & Kitchen, various locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, wearefeels.com

Folia

Located in the picturesque gardens of Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Folia offers an extensive plant-based menu with a range of tasty, fresh and elegant dishes. Find serenity in this peaceful, leafy spot and indulge in a delicious heirloom tomato, almond ricotta and green olive pizza, or hot crispy mushroom sliders – perfect for sharing with your loved ones. The inspiring menu is created by talented celebrity chef Mathew Kennedy, whose collection of restaurants puts healthy and conscious eating at the forefront of diners minds. This meal is guilt free, due to Folia’s commitment to using ethical food suppliers, reducing food miles and food waste.

Folia, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, Jumeira, Sat to Thurs 1pm to 10pm, Fri 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (04) 270 7777. fourseasons.com/dubaijb/dining/restaurants/folia/

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe

What’s more simple yet delicious than a slice of avocado toast? At Hampstead bakery all brunch goers can delight in an avocado compote on brioche, topped with additional sliced avocado, candied tomatoes and pickled lemon.

Hampstead Bakery and Cafe, Downtown Kitchen’s shop, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Dubai, daily 8.30am to 10.30pm, Tel: (0)50 583 0155, thehampsteadbakery.com

Honeycomb HI-FI

This traditional izakaya-inspired venue is the first listening bar to be opened here in the UAE. As part of their existing menu there are a number of plant-based options which allow guests to explore Japanese flavours with grilled king oyster mushroom and okra, or a refreshing cucumber salad.

Honeycomb HI-FI, Pullman Dubai Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai, Sun, Tues to Thurs 7.30pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 7.30pm to 3am, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 412 6666, @honeycombhifi

Hutong

Celebrate Veganuary by indulging in Northern Chinese delicacies. At Hutong you can dive into veggie dim sum, a wild mushroom and truffle bao, spring rolls, Sichuan soba noodles and much more. Guests can enjoy their meal outside on Hutong’s gorgeous terrace or inside their chic restaurant.

Hutong, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai, 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 220 0868, @hutongdubai

Jailbird

This homegrown brand is locally renowned for it’s tasty chicken burgers and tenders, but since December 2022, it’s added some needed plant-based options. Partnering with TiNDLE, a brand which provides outrageously good plant-based chicken, there will be three new items available for any non-meat eaters needing to satisfy any cravings. Indulge in guilt-free Nashville tenders, nuggets, cutlets and more; with different spice flavouring on offer.

Jailbird, Jumeirah, JBR, Al Quoz, @jailbird.ae

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Whether your wanting breakfast, lunch or dinner, LDC is here to help you kickstart the new year with plenty of plant-based options. Tuck into vegan coconut almond pancakes, an tropical açai bowl or avocado toast alongside your morning coffee. When your craving something more hearty you can munch on LDC’s new hearty vegan kimchi fried rice.

LDC, Kitchen and Coffee, various locations, @ldckitchen

Miss Lily’s

At this venue you can satisfy all your Caribbean cravings with an island-inspired menu full of vegan options. Guests can revel in corn fritters, a fresh beetroot and orange salad, a coconut curry and much more. Because there is always room for dessert, why not polish off your meal with their banana bread french toast, complete with peanut butter, vegan vanilla ice-cream, cinnamon sugar and maple syrup.

Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Level 5, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, Mon and Thur 7pm to 2am, Tues, Wed and Sun 7pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 7pm to 3am, Tel: (0)4 356 2900, @misslilydxb

Neat Burger

Lewis Hamilton’s brainchild, Neat Burger, opened its doors for the first time in the Middle East in early November. Located in the Dubai Mall, Neat Burger is proof that plant-based junk food can be unbe-leaf-ably fun and indulgent. What’s on the menu? Meat substitutes include beef, chicken and fish burger patties which can be accompanied by normal or buffalo nuggets along with fries, sweet potato fries, or tater tots. Wash this all down with one of their delicious soya shakes: Oreo, Biscoff, chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla.

Neat Burger, Level 2, Food Court, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai. Daily, 10am to 12am. @neat.burger.uae

Peaches and Cream

Located on the gorgeous strip of shoreline apartments, this fairly new venue is known for it’s Miami vice vibe and range of seafood and meat dishes. However to commemorate Veganuary, Peaches and Cream have curated gorgeous alternatives such as their avocado pizza, mushroom bolognese rigatoni, penne arrabbiata and roasted cauliflower with sliced truffle and basil oil. To polish off your meal you can enjoy a crisp and refreshing fruit sorbet served on ice. Guests can sit inside and enjoy the retro interiors, or perch outside on the cosy terrace overlooking the shoreline and the downtown skyline.

Peaches and Cream, Clubhouse al Nafura, Shoreline Apartments, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 8am to 12am, Tel: (0)52 947 4552, peachesandcream.ae

Planet Terra

Foodies, travellers, and creative types can all congregate at Planet Terra. Soothe your soul as well as your body in this serene environment that is 100 per cent organic and vegan. Everyone can enjoy a veganized version of a British classic with their ‘tofish and chips’, where crispy tofu is topped with toasted nori seaweed, lemon, miso mayo alongside some sweet potato fries – it’s simply unmissable. Terra’s objective is to bring together a fusion of the world’s tastes, traditions and energies as well as using local and ethical suppliers.

Planet Terra, 6th floor, Panorama Building, The Greens, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 578 2000. planetterra.life

Punjab Grill

This Michelin selected restaurant has created a bespoke vegan menu that celebrates the flavours of India. Explore new dishes such as the mushroom Phyllo iceberg wrap, with complete with woodland mushrooms filled into phyllo parcels, served with silken tofu and tomato makhani.

Punjab Grill, Marasi Drive, Al A’amal St, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)50 194 1107, punjabgrill.me

SHI

With the glittering backdrop of the JBR skyline, you and your loved ones can tuck into some delicious vegan dishes such as their signature rice stone pot with mixed veggies, including an array of mushrooms, baby bok choi, sesame oil and jasmine white rice.

SHI, Bluewaters, Dubai, Mon to Fri 2pm to 1am, Sat and Sun 1pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 393 9990, shirestaurant.com

Sugargram

Often people think that being vegan means you have to sacrifice your favourite sweet treats. But Sugargram is to the rescue, serving delicious bitesized cupcakes that are perfect for treating yourself and your loved ones. Here all vegans can enjoy egg and dairy-free cupcakes which come in one of three falvours; Red Velvet, Chocolate Mouse or Peanut buttercup. This will cost you Dhs145 for a box of 25, a perfect treat to bring to work, your next squad meet up, or just to graze over at home.

Sugargram, Takeaway service across the UAE, sugargram.me

Table Otto

Taking the best from French and Italian cuisine, this venue is bringing fresh and simple dining to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. This Veganuary, why not try out chia coconut & pineapple pudding with raspberry marble and frozen pineapple?

Table Otto, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, @table.otto

TABU

This chic Downtown eatery is serving some vegan dishes that you won’t want to miss this month. Dive into a wild mushroom ceviche with avocado and lemon to start, with a vegan tres leches desert to polish off your meal. This Japanese venue has some of the most gorgeous cocktails in city, which will pair perfectly with your plant-based meal.

TABU, The St.Regis Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Sun to Fri, 6pmto 2am, Sat 7pm to 2am, Tel: (0)52 950 1309, tabudubai.com

VIBE Cafe

This pretty and pink outlet is sure to make your Instagram account pop with it’s vibrant rosy botanical interiors. This January, there will be an array of vegan goodies on their menu, with the vegan Buddha bowl, tofu scramble and vegan brownie.

Vibe cafe, Al Wasl Rd, Dubai, 9am to 10pm, Tel: 800 8423, vibeuae.com

