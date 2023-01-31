Sponsored: There are plenty of deals to keep you coming back for more…

Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club is the latest addition to Dubai Marina’s hotel. Located on the idyllic waterfront promenade, the hotel is a a great destination for you to head to for bites, sips, and weekend vibes.

Oh, and if you have a pet at home, bring your furry friend along for some paw-some fun as the hotel is completely pet-friendly.

Here are some of the great spots you can dine at.

Origins – All Day Dining

Starting the year off eating clean? This is the restaurant for you. The venue offers breakfast to kickstart your day on the right note, a light lunch and dinner. And it all comes with perfect Marina views.

The venue does a happy hour from 5pm to 7pm where you can enjoy drinks for just Dhs35.

Head here on the weekend to enjoy oysters and bubbly all day long from 12pm to 11pm. All yours for Dhs120 per person and you’ll get a sharing platter with two glasses of bubbly.

Open daily 7am to 12am.

Stage2 – Lobby Cafe

Whether you want to work remotely or simply enjoy time with your mates, Stage2 offers up chilled relaxing vibes. There’s indoor and outdoor seating available with coffee and bites on the menu.

On Wednesday, there’s a wine and cheese night where you can enjoy a large cheese spread and three house beverages for just Dhs149 per person. Available from 6pm to 9pm.

Open daily 7am to 10pm.

Pool Bar – Level 13

The rooftop pool at Vida Dubai Marina & Yacht Club is the place to be if you want to soak in a little sun and enjoy sips while you catch the eye-catching marina sunset.

From 4pm to 7pm you can enjoy a ‘secret sunset’ a la carte menu with secret sips on the menu and bites.

Open daily 9am to 7pm.

Sounds like a hotel you want to check out? Visit vidahotels.com for bookings or for more information.

Vida, Dubai Marina & Yacht Club, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 550 8888, vidahotels.com