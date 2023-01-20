Sponsored: Pierchic has added yet another reason to visit…

If you’re always looking for the perfect sundowner spot in Dubai, look no further. Dubai’s ultimate bucketlist restaurant, Pierchic, has long-been a must-visit for tourists and residents alike. Now, there’s yet another reason to visit, with the launch of Onda by Pierchic.

Located roughly halfway up the pier, on an elevated platform suspended above the sea, Onda is an intimate area which offers panoramic views of Dubai and the open ocean. A central bar and DJ booth sets the vibe, where guests can enjoy a special aperitivo menu and glasses of bubbles and spritz. It’s the perfect sundowner spot to while away, as the stunning open-air terrace serves up a truly charming and intimate experience.

The show-stopping menu, curated by chef Beatrice Segoni, includes highlights such as caviar and oysters, chicken liver bruschette, tomato bruschette, and cannolo Siciliano salata with either tuna tartare or yellow tail tartare.

For unmatched vistas of the sunset, an uplifting vibe and an eclectic mix of tunes from the resident DJ every Friday and Saturday, Onda is the ultimate warm-up for an unforgettable evening. Pull up a seat at the bar, soak up the ocean breeze against the golden sun and revel in the picture-perfect experience.

There’s no need to reserve a spot, Onda is open daily from 4pm to 8pm, so just walk-in and find a seat by the bar. For more information, contact restaurants@jumeirah.com or call (800) 323 232 .

Onda by Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, daily 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (800) 323 232. @pierchicdubai