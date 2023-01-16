Sponsored: Transport back in time for a delicious afternoon…

If brunch had existed in Osaka in the 1920s, we believe it would something like what you’ll find each weekend at Mimi Kakushi. Blending far east cuisine with western influences, the Orient Nouveau Brunch runs Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm to 4pm.

Guests are taken back in time through a series of authentic Japanese dishes, which have been given a playful modern twist. Mimi Kakushi’s interiors are sleek and inviting, with traditional touches at every angle, and premium furnishings that feel like an exclusive home.

Dine on citrus salt edamame and picked yuzu daikon before moving onto beef tataki with truffle ponzu, sesame-dressed seaweed salad and a selection of sushi and sashimi arrive to take you on a culinary journey. The hot starters feature black cod and prawn gyoza with a citrus miso sauce, crisp vegetable tempura, Kushi Angus beef and yakitori chicken thigh with sweet soy.

Beverages include the likes of curated, perfectly balanced cocktails and mocktails created by master mixologists, while mains include a choice of marinated black cod with citrus miso sauce, grilled salmon with green chilli sauce, glazed corn-fed baby chicken, sesame sweet garlic grilled Angus fillet or wild seasonal mushrooms with umami-laden seaweed butter.

The three-hour brunch package starts from Dhs415 including non-alcoholic beverages, fresh juices, tea and coffee, or Dhs570 for the house packages with cocktails, wine and beer. Or, go all out and enjoy the Champagne package which is priced at Dhs728 per person.

Mimi Kakushi, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort Jumeira, Sat & Sun, three hours between 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs415. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi