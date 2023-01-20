Sponsored: Seas the day…

Flanked by a gorgeous sandy beach on the Palm Jumeirah is Thai-inspired paradise, Anantara, The Palm. At its shores, if you wander down, you will find The Beach House, a breezy Mediterranean restaurant and a spot that daycation dreams are made of.

A balmy breeze blowing lightly in the sun, glittering waters of the calm Arabian Gulf, and a chic beachside restaurant and bar come together to create the perfect daycay vibes. Somehow this blissful spot has an out-of-the-city charm, while still benefitting from beautiful city views. Casual and bright interiors and bay windows that overlook the beach make for an idyllic location any time of the day.

Have a whale of a time

Start your weekends the right way with The Beach House’s bottomless beach breakfast. Every weekend guests are invited to sit on the terrace and experience the ultimate alfresco dining while they enjoy free-flowing prosecco accompanied by a dish from the curated breakfast menu featuring the chef’s favourites, for only Dhs200 per person.

If you’re not the kind of person to enjoy an early start in the morning, their happy hour deals might entice you more. The daily happy hour makes for the perfect late-night date spot. Happy hour takes place from 10pm to midnight, so if you’re a night owl, it’s the perfect spot to head for a late night dinner, then continue with fantastically priced drinks.

Hungry for more? The Beach House have also recently launched a brand new Mediterranean-inspired menu, so you can pop in any time of the day to enjoy flavourful fare from across the European coastline.

The Beach House, Anantara The Palm Resort, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Fri midday to 1am, Sat and Sun 10am to 1pm, happy hour daily from 10pm to 12am, bottomless beach breakfast 10am to 12pm. Tel: (0)4 567 83162 @thebeachhousedubai

Images: Supplied