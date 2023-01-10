Your new year’s wellness wishlist…

From homegrown superfood brands to UAE-based clean beauty, here are a dozen ways to invest in yourself for the ultimate self-care shop.

Serenity Seamless by L’Couture

Price: Dhs250 (sports bra), Dhs295 (leggings), and Dhs395 (mesh spacer jacket)

Keeping your new year resolution is easy with new workout gear. The new three-piece Serenity Seamless set from L’Couture will make you feel put together, chic, and ready to smash your fitness goals. The set is made from biodegradable fabric so you’ll feel comfortable knowing you’re helping the environment with a sustainable alternative.

lcouture.com

Gaudia Beauty Scalp Serum

Price: Dhs249

Gaudi Beauty is a UAE-based clean beauty brand focused on scalp treatment formulas, because great hair starts with the scalp. Their serum uses the natural healing powers of date seeds and the balancing properties of prebiotics. The result? Reduces dandruff and irritation and rejuvenates skin cells to promote hair growth.

gaudiabeauty.com

Lyre’s Amalfi Non-Alcoholic Spritz Set

Price: Dhs150

Perhaps it’s time for a little detox? Those staying away from alcohol this Dry January are in luck with Lyre’s range of lovingly crafted non-alcoholic drinks. If you’re looking for a distinct yet contemporary cocktail flavour, Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz box set is the perfect alternative. Enjoy with their alcohol-free sparkling wine, or simply topped up with soda for a refreshing drink in the beautiful UAE weather.

drinkdrystore.com

Sea Moss Gel

Price: Dhs145

Seamoss is one of the most powerful superfoods found in the ocean. Apart from its powerful anti-inflammatory effects, this algae is a natural healer and packed with vitamins and minerals the body craves for better physical and emotion health. Blend into smoothies, take a spoon a day, or use as a face or hair mask to reap the benefits.

seamoss.ae

CellReturn LED Mask

View this post on Instagram

Price: Dhs8,498

Supercharge your skincare routine with the CellReturn Platinum LED mask. This Korean skincare gadget is known to be one of the best LED masks globally with a multitude of benefits such as boosts collagen, improves the appearance of acne, blemishes, and redness and reduces the appearance of pores and wrinkles for healthier and younger looking skin.

cellreturn.ae

Organic Glow Herbal Tea

Price: Dhs29

Keep your skin hydrated and glowing throughout the day with Brew Society’s herbal tea. This organic herbal infusion has less than one calorie per cup and it tastes delicious with its fruity yet spicy undertones. Loaded with antioxidants, the caffeine-free tea can be enjoyed hot or cold.

brwsociety.com

SEVA Turkish Sage

Price: Dhs49

Start the year by energetically clearing your space with sage. When released into the air, it releases negative ions which are known to improve your mood, reduce stress, and relieve pain. Remember, before you light up to open a window or door to allow the unwanted energy to get out.

sevastories.shop

Second Summer Linen Sets

Price: Dhs540 (shirt), Dhs460 (trousers)

One of my new year’s resolutions is to be stop buying a new outfit for every occasion. With that in mind, UAE-founded fashion label Second Summer is all about conscious and sustainable fashion. With two annual capsule collections, each piece can be mixed and matched to build a complete, trans-seasonal wardrobe.

secondsummerlabel.com

Birkenstock Sandals

View this post on Instagram

Price: Dhs479

“You’ll never wear them”, said no one ever. Constructed to make you feel like you’re standing in sand, Birkenstocks are comfy yet chic, and really kind to your feet. With adjustable straps and a deep heel cup, the sandals mold around your foot, offering full support and stability.

birkenstock.com/ae

Bullet Journal

Price: Dhs102

If one of your resolutions is to get more organised, then get your hands on a Bullet Journal. Declutter, set up your tasks and lists, write down your goals, reflect, and get creative. The dot-grid journal is a next-level notebook that can be a calendar, diary, to-do list, and goal tracker, with stickers, 120gsm paper, a pocket guide, and more.

bulletjournal.com

SLIP Pure Silk Pillowcase

Price: Dhs288

We spend one third of our lives in bed so we may as well do it right. Slip’s pure silk pillowcases are gentle on hair and skin and luxuriously soft, like a facial and hair treatment every night. Crafted from long fibre mulberry silk, they are anti-aging, anti-bed head, and anti-sleep crease.

slip.com

Ninja Air Fryer

Price: Dhs348

If healthier eating is on your new year’s resolutions, this kitchen gadget should be on your radar. The Ninja air fryer uses 75 per cent less fat than traditional methods for delicious guilt-free meals in less cooking time.

ninjakitchen.com