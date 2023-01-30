The What’s On supper club became a breakfast club for one day only…

Earlier this month, we gathered 50 friends of the What’s On brand for the first What’s On the Menu? of 2023 at Abu Dhabi’s favourite Lebanese restaurant, Mosaic. And by every measure, it was a roaring success.

For the first time in What’s On the Menu? history, we hosted our much-loved supper club in the morning, treating guests to a lavish breakfast spread that had even the most ambitious foodies loosening their belts. We allowed our guests a nice lie-in, before kicking off proceedings at 10am, with plenty of Lebanese tea and coffee, as well as freshly squeezed orange juice.

What was on the menu…

Our attendees tucked into a feast of Lebanese delights including fresh bread with butter, honey and jam, labneh with mint, fatteh laban, hummus Beiruti, eggplant fatteh, fried chicken liver, fried halloumi cheese, lahm bi ajeen, falafel, manakish, Lebanese foul, mousabbaha, omelette, spinach fatayer and egg shakshuka. Desserts added a touch of sweetness with cheese kunafa and rice pudding.

For more information, visit @mosaic.restaurant