Frankly, my dear, we do give a…

In 2020 a number of drive-in cinemas opened up in the UAE transporting us back to the days of old. These shut once cinemas reopened, but if you miss the experience of watching a film from your car, you’ve got to try Oldy Cinema – a new unique cinema in Dubai.

Oldy Cinema is a fun one-of-a-kind vintage experience that has recently launched at Dubai Mushrif Park. It takes you out into the desert of Mushrif Park where you and up to three loved ones can enjoy classic films from the comfort of a refurbished 1978 Ford Ranchero.

The back of the car has been transformed and pillows and blankets added to make for a comfortable film-watching experience. The experience comes with popcorn, nachos, a bespoke candy stand and water.

Before the film is projected onto the screen, you can sit by the bonfire and listen to vintage crooners from a record player.

As if that wasn’t enough to set the mood, you are given a polaroid camera to capture your memories on. To keep the experience authentic, there is no Wi-Fi, but to really enjoy the experience, set those phones aside – those Insta posts can wait.

If the bonfire isn’t enough to keep you warm, there are blankets to snuggle into and even hot chocolate complete with mini marshmallows. The projector plays classic English and Arabic films and the decorations upon entry are also reminiscent of old Hollywood.

For the experience, you’ll have to splurge Dhs1,750 for the three-and-a-half-hour event – that’s around Dhs585 per person for a group of three, or Dhs437.50 for a group of four. Remember though, the event is entirely private and the cost includes all of the features mentioned above.

Want to check it out? The experience is already quite popular and spots sell out fast, so plan with friends and make your bookings here.

Oldy Cinema, Dubai Mushrif Park, Dubai, Dhs1,750 (inclusive of classic film snacks and drinks, blankets, bonfire experience), @oldytrip

Images: Supplied