A guide to the seven restaurants at this lovely shoreside stretch…

Club Vista Mare is a go-to spot for sunny beachfront dining in Dubai with views over the Arabian Gulf, and mega mansion stacked Palm fronds. Since it’s opening in 2016, this stretch of beachfront restaurants have seen many restaurants come and go, so we thought it time to put together a little guide of where to go for sundowners, a leisurely lunch or a beachside dinner.

Here is a complete list of the current restaurants at Club Vista Mare.

Already open

Ibn Al Bahr

If you’re looking for the freshest seafood that won’t harm the wallet, head to Ibn Al Bahr, one of only two restaurants that has remained since the opening of 2016. A venue proudly owned by fishermen, here you can see the freshest catch of the day at the front of the restaurant on an ice display. Huge sharing plates of grilled fish are served to your table to enjoy family-style or you can choose a dish just for yourself. Think simple hot bites of crispy sardines, locally plucked clams with black pepper and whole chargrilled fish with a special Ibn Al Bahr seasoning.

Ibn Al Bahr, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 8.30am to 2am. Tel: (0)54 469 0075, ibnalbahr.me

The Tap House

The Tap House has something for everyone; while the dark colours, draught taps and cosy booths inside are reminiscent of an old-fashioned British pub, sitting outside enjoying the ocean breeze and sea views will firmly remind you that you’re in Dubai. Similarly, the food is a real mix of flavours, with pub favourites such as a signature burger and fish and chips alongside European salads, poke bowls and ceviches. You can also get all your favourite Asian comforts such as a pad thai, nasi goreng or a spicy prawn laksa.

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 514 3778. thetaphouse.ae

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen

Taking inspiration from 1950’s Havana this vibrant venue is filled with bright colours, botanical designs and Cuban rhythms. Here you can tuck into fresh guacamole, a wide variety of ceviche, empanadas, tacos and wash it down with a daiquiri, mojito, or their signature Cuba libre. Rumba has several dinning options for guests to choose from, including their beach terrace, bar or inside dinning room. In true Cuban fashion you can also indulge in fine cigars, transporting you to the streets of Havana.

Rumba Cuban & Kitchen, Vista Mare, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 12pm to 1am, Fri to Sun 9am to 1am, rumba.ae

Myra

Take a trip to the Mediterranean without the price tag of a flight through Myrra’s soulful menu filled with Greek and Spanish flavours. This shoreline restaurant serves fresh dishes prepared in a sharing style using seasonal ingredients. Their menu boasts a variety of oysters, tuna carpaccio, Padron peppers, salads, and an array of seafood and meat. Myraa also has a brilliant weekend brunch thats perfect for a weekend catch up with your squad.

Myrra Restaurant, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily, Tel: (0)4 770 1433, myrrarestaurant.com

Logs & Embers

Every meat lovers dream is located on the the shoreline of Club Vista Mare. This American Smokehouse is perfect for the whole family, with slow-cooked brisket and short-rib as well as smoked chicken and lamb shoulder. Apart from their BBQ selection, guests can also dive into gourmet meaty sandwiches, burgers, pizzas and sharing platters that will give you a taste of Southern comfort.

Logs & Embers, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Thur 11am to 1am, Fri 11am to 2am, Sat and Sun 9am to 1am, Tel: (0)52 109 6802, logsnembers.com

Opening soon

Ria

Replacing former favourite Breeze Beach Grill, Ria is opening soon at Club Vista Mare and comes from the team behind Bar Du Port, Iris, La Mezcaleria and Clap. This new venue promises to be a beautiful new beachside drinking and dining destination, where even your four legged friends are invited. Their menu takes inspiration from both land and sea, serving sharing style Mediterranean dishes. Ria will be a perfect place for a date night, evening catch up with mates, or a fun evening out.

Ría, Club Vista Mare, 11am to 2am Sun to Thurs, 11am to 3am Fri and Sat, opening soon. @riarestaurantbar

Limonata

Sister restaurant to vibrant Amalfi-inspired Italian Lucia’s in Downtown, Limonata promises the same interiors that demand to be Instagrammed and the kind of ambience that keeps you partying into the night. Although we don’t have an opening date for this beachside Italian restaurant, we’re expecting to find out more in the coming weeks.

Limonata, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, opening Jan 2023. @limonatadubai

Images: Provided and social