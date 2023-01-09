Tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships go on sale on January 17…

Currently ranked world number two, Rafael Nadal will return to Dubai to take part in the 31st annual ATP 500 tournament, in what will be his fourth appearance in Dubai. The tournament is taking place from February 27 to March 4 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

Nadal last competed in Dubai during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in 2008, having won the Dubai title in 2006 against Roger Federer.

15 years on, the Spanish superstar has won a record-breaking 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, including 14 French Open titles.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free expressed his excitement to host Nadal once again, adding “as one of the most instantly recognisable personalities in global sport, and one of the most decorated players to ever grace the game, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Rafa back to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after 15 years.”

More about Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships….

Next month’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is taking place between Sunday, February 19 and Saturday, March 4 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The tournament consists of a WTA 100 women’s competition, running from February 19 to February 25, followed by the ATP 500 men’s.

Both tournaments have seen top names in the past including Serena and Venus Williams, Martina Hingis, Justine Henin, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Andre Agassi, and Boris Becker, to name a few.

But as well as the on-court action, there’s also plenty of off-court entertainment and fun activities for the whole family.

Stay tuned as the rest of the star-studded lineup is set to be announced in the coming weeks.

For the chance to watch Nadal and other world-class tennis talent compete in the upcoming tournament, fans can purchase tickets directly on Dubai Duty Free Tennis website from Tuesday, January 17.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Dubai Duty Free Stadium, Dubai. February 19 to March 4. dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com

Images: Provided