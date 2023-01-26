Prepare to get your sweat on at London’s elite personal training and body transformation gym…

Seven years since its launch in London, Roar Fitness has officially opened its doors in Dubai. The brand’s first branch in the Middle East is now open inside Burj Vista, Downtown Dubai, inviting fitness fans to get their sweat on across a 7,000 square foot space, with three-time Olympic former speed skater and body transformation speciality, Sarah Lindsay.

Whether you want to lose that ‘holiday’ weight or just to feel great in yourself, Roar uses progressive weight training principles to create jaw-dropping before-and-after results in three months.

Yes, 12-week transformation programmes are what this premier training centre is all about. It’s even popular among celebrities including the likes of Nick Grimshaw, Pixie Lott, Graham Norton, and Dame Kelly Holmes.

The gym space is where luxury meets functionality and features bespoke, custom-built gym apparatus by Watson Gym Equipment. Roar members will have access to an extended free weight area, more than 30 pieces of strength training equipment, and a 25-metre track which will give them the opportunity to train dynamically.

Sarah Lindsay is the three time Olympian, celebrity trainer, and founder of Roar Fitness and, together with with her husband and business partner, Rich Phillipps, and a team of fitness experts and nutritionists, they have created an Olympic training experience like no other in its field.

Sarah is excited for the opportunity to “to give people in Dubai a powerful personal training strategy and solid goals that will transform their lives and attitude to fitness and well-being for long-term success.”

She added, “There is no better time than a new year for people to commit to changing their health and fitness for good and our 12-week transformation programmes are the best way to kick-start people’s fitness journeys.”

Now seem like a good a time as any? You can sign-up for a free consultation with Sarah or Rich via the website: roar-fitness.com/dubai

Roar DXB, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Boulevard, Burj Vista Tower 2, Downtown Dubai. Monday to Friday, 6am to 9pm. Saturday 7am to 4pm. Sundays closed. Tel:(0)4 529 4991. roar-fitness.com

Images: Provided