If you’re heading out for a meeting over a business lunch or getting chores done, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced some road closures that could affect your schedule.

The road closures are due to the accumulation of rainwater from yesterday’s downpour.

According to RTA, ‘Garn Al Sabkha tunnel is closed from both directions and traffic has been diverted to the intersection of the traffic lights above the tunnel (First Al Khail street with Garn Al Sabkha).’

The transport authority advised the public to use Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street and Al Yalayis street instead.

Both directions of the intersection of Al Asayel Street with Latifa Bint Hamdan Street are also closed. Alternative routes suggested by RTA are First Al Khail Street, Latifa bint Hamdan Street and Umm Suqeim Street.

The transport authority stated that its teams and the concerned authorities are working to pull out the water.

Tips on driving safe

Dubai Police issued an advisory on how drivers can stay safe out on the roads during the rain.

Is there more rain on the way?

January faced scattered rains around the country on and off, but is this the end of the rain? According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), there’s more rain to come for most of the country until this weekend, Friday. Heavy rainfall is also expected to fall today Thursday, January 26.

And with the rain comes the chilly wind. The meteorology centre stated that temperatures will drop to as low as 16°C in Dubai and 14°C in Abu Dhabi. Think that’s cold? In the Northern Emirates, it is expected to go as low as 10°C. The highest temperature is estimated to be a cool 26°C in Dubai.