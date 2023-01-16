From reality TV stars to award-winning musicians…

Have you spotted any celebrities in the UAE recently? Send us a DM on Instagram and it could be featured next week.

Tyra Banks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks)

Tyra Banks launched her ice cream brand, Smize and Dream, at Brunch and Cake in Dubai last week. Smize and Dream ice cream is now available to try at all Brunch and Cake locations across Dubai, plus there’s a hidden surprise in every cup called the Smize Prize.

Jamie Jones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Jones (@jamiejonesmusic)

A big name in the techno world, Welsh DJ Jamie Jones headlined Code DXB at Soho Garden on Saturday. He has been releasing bangers back to back for more than a decade and is known for his energetic tunes that keep you on the dance floor all night long.

Pierre Gasly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@pierregasly)

Pierre Gasly just can’t get enough of Dubai it seems…the F1 star is spending the best part of winter in Dubai, playing golf at Dubai Hills Golf Club and even reunited with F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda at Nas Sports Complex during training.

Havasi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HAVASI (@officialhavasi)

Hungarian pianist and composer Havasi performed a breathtaking musical performance on Saturday evening at Dubai Opera, leaving the crowd in awe.

Yazmin Oukhellou

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yazmin Oukhellou 🧿 (@yazminoukhellou)

British reality TV star, Yazmin Oukhellou, has been sharing snaps of her holiday in Dubai, from drinks at popular rooftop bar Iris to beach days at Kyma Beach and Black Flamingo.

Images: Social