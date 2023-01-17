This is not a drill…

Looking for a wallet-friendly staycation this month? How about one that will set you back just Dhs5. Sounds too good to be true? Then listen up. Aloft Palm Jumeirah is celebrating its fifth anniversary by offering select rooms for Dhs5 per night.

Mark your calendars because this offer is only available on Friday, January 20 from midnight to midnight, for stays from Saturday January 21 to January 31. Reservations can be made online. There will only be a limited number of rooms available at this incredible rate, so be sure to book in fast.

The good news doesn’t stop there; from Saturday January 21 to Wednesday January 25 Aloft is also offering a 50 per cent discount on selected restaurants in their hotel from 4pm to 9pm.

The venues offering half-price deals include the laid-back WXYZ bar; colourful Mexican restaurant Luchador Rooftop Cantina & Lounge; all-day diner East & Seaboard and casual self-service eatery, Re:fuel. So, this could be the cheapest staycation in the city when paired with the Dhs5 room deal.

More about the Aloft Palm Jumeirah

This Marriott International hotel is nestled on the East Crescent of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, occupying a beachfront plot between the Taj Exotica and Anantara The Palm. The property is home to 200 stylish loft-inspired rooms, which all feature views the Dubai skyline and the Arabian Sea. All guests can relax to the max hanging poolside or on the beach, where they can refuel on drinks and dishes from the beach bar.

Aloft Palm Jumeirah, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, book a selected room for Dhs5 on Fri January 20 from midnight to midnight, for stays from Sat January 21 to January 31. Tel: (0)4 247 5555. marriott.com

Images: Provided