On the sparkling shores of Jumeirah Al Naseem sits Summersalt, an upscale beach club and gorgeous Nikkei restaurant. Here, guests can recline on plush loungers, graze on fine Japanese and Peruvian flavours, and soak up the views of the azure Arabian Gulf.

Although initially the beach club area was open for hotel guests only, Summersalt Beach Club now offers day passes, meaning residents can now enjoy a day of luxurious tan-topping in one of the city’s chicest settings. Across the expansive folia-filled terrace and sugary sand beach, plush navy lounges offer the upmost comfort for a relaxing day in the sunshine. Macrame parasols offer dappled shade, and the brilliant tropical tunes ensure the vibe is always on point.

We’ve already touched on the views – which extend to the rolling sea. And as if that wasn’t wow-worthy enough, the perfectly framed Burj Al Arab is a majestic addition to the vistas.

While guests unwind at this glamourous address, they’ll be treated to the sounds of unique acoustic experiences and live DJ sets daily from 2pm. With fine sounds taking centre stage, prepare to be transported by the resident DJ on an audio journey that delights the soul as well as the ear drums.

As day passes include a credit to redeem on food and drink, it’s the perfect opportunity to experience the inventive flavours of Summersalt by Kayto. A rich, vibrant showcase of classic Nikkei flavours, the menu fuses Peruvian and Japanese dishes with a beachy twist.

Prices

Summersalt Beach Club day passes are Dhs800 per person from Monday to Thursday with Dhs400 redeemable. Weekend passes from Friday to Sunday are Dhs1,000 with Dhs500 redeemable on food and drink.

Summersalt, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, Summersalt Beach Club daily 9am to 7pm, Summersalt by Kayto daily 12.30pm to midnight. Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com, @summersaltbeachclub