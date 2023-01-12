This gorgeous ski chalet is the pop-up you need to visit this winter

Sponsored: We’re awfully fondue of this pop-up…

You don’t have to travel far to enjoy a cosy alpine experience. In fact, there’s one right here in Dubai, and it’s arguably the city’s finest winter pop-up. Say bonjour to Chalet 105, bringing luxe Apres mountain living to an inviting chalet-style setting at the shoreside of Twiggy by La Cantine.

Stepping inside immediately transports you to the snow-capped peaks of the French Alps, complete with faux fireplace, fluffy rugs, vintage furniture and fluffy blankets. This year, it’s been enhanced with the collaboration with Montblanc, the luxury European Maison that takes its name from the snowcapped mountain of the same name. So for a wow-worthy setting with a wintery twist, look no further than Chalet 105.

A setting this stunning needs a menu to match, so complementing the experience is a special menu of Savoie-inspired cuisine. It’s everything you know and love about Alpine dining on chilly winter evenings: think a traditional soup, cheese fondue, raclette with potatoes and a charcuterie board, as well as a delectable chocolate dessert.

The set menu, including a welcome drink of vin chaud or a mocktail, is priced at Dhs425 per person.

It’s running until February 20, so you haven’t got long to make the most of this European inspired dining experience. Reservations are strongly recommended, so whether for a birthday celebration, work related get together, or just to show off to your mates you know the coolest places in town, make Chalet 105 your destination du jour.