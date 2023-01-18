Sponsored: See the city from a unique vantage point…

Copenhagen-born Issei is a signature restaurant in the Radisson hotel group portfolio, and you can now find it at the brand’s Damac Hills property. Presenting fresh Peruvian Japanese fusion dishes, the restaurant has opened on the 27th floor of Radisson Hotel Damac Hills, pairing Nikkei cuisine with gorgeous views of the greens.

This bright rooftop restaurant is a colourful sensation that’s as eye-catching as the stretching views. Drawing inspiration from the land and sea, vibrant shades of teal and aquamarine pair with ruby reds, vibrant neons and the kind of monochrome tiles that command attention.

Attention to detail is everywhere, and when you can tear yourself away from the sweeping vistas, you’ll notice intricate glass cabinet displays, handpicked Japanese ceramics and Peruvian décor pieces, such as the Torito de Pucara, a famous Peruvian bull that’s a symbol of good fortune.

Much like the decor, the menu is a colourful presentation of the finest Peruvian and Japanese dishes, with chef Luisa Serna at the helm. Familiar favourites on the menu include tuna ceviche, beef and lamb tenderloin, miso aubergine, chicken tonkatsu and salmon tataki whilst you will come across delightful dishes such as Nori Tacos, pulpo (tender chargrilled octopus) , sea bass ceviche and Nobashi Katayfi shrimps.

And what’s a great sundowner spot without an enticing beverage list?

At Issei, the Nikkei theme continues right down to the drinks, with a signature array of cocktails that blend Japanese flavours with inventive amalgams of fruit and spices.

Whether winding down for the evening with a sundowner, catching up with friends over an evening meal, or heading out for a lunch the whole family will enjoy on the weekend, for views and flavours Issei is one you need to check out.