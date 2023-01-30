Natalia Shustova shares her guide to life in the UAE…

Each month, we ask Dubai residents to share a guide to the UAE through their eyes. Their favourite places, hidden gems, must-have products and local brands they love.

This month, we chat to artist, creative entrepreneur and self-proclaimed ‘flower fairy’ of the popular multi-disciplinary luxury brand Gosha, Natalia Shustova (@shoestova). Having moved to Dubai in 2006, the Belarus-born, Siberia-raised entrepreneur shares her tips to making the most of UAE life.

Eat here

As I’m not a foodie, for me going to a restaurant is all about the experience – not just the food. Everything matters, from the music to the lights and crowd. Zuma (@zumadubai), which offers contemporary Japanese cuisine, is the one for a fun dinner with friends. We always have the best time, plus the food is consistently great.

Drink this

I don’t drink alcohol, so I just have sparkling water with ice. The best spot though is always my garden with a group of friends.

Stay here

I love Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai. From all-white-everything to the truly most azure and lively beach in Dubai. I stay on the property at least twice a year and it’s my go-to pool escape during the summer months.

@nikkibeachdubai

Shop here

I have so many and it’s difficult for me to choose just one. Some of my forever favourites include Mrs. Keepa (@mrskeepaofficial), Reemami (@reemamiofficial), Dima Ayad (@dimaayad, above), Bil Arabi (@bilarabi), Bouguessa (@bouguessa), and Rami Al Ali (@ramialaliofficial).

Discover this

Go to 3Fils (@3.fils) for a casual lunch in Jumeirah Fishing Village, or French Riviera Beach (@frenchrivierabeach) at Jumeirah Al Qasr for truffle pizza while watching the sunset.

Images: Supplied