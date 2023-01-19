Sponsored: Beautiful interiors and fine fare await…

It is no secret that DIFC is a hub for incredible dining experiences and La Niña is no exception to the culinary excellence in DIFC. The restaurant is an ode to the exotic delights and enchants of Iberian Latino cuisine, and one of the newest hotspots in the city.

Firstly, it’s a visual sensation. The restaurant is designed with traditional Portuguese Azulejo tiles that bring a light feel to the venue. That, accompanied by rich red velvet benches, and wooden furniture, give a luxurious aesthetic. Twinkling chandeliers, bespoke silverware and tableware round out the venue for an entirely unique finish.

What’s on the menu

A modern expression of traditional Iberian Latin cuisine promises a journey where a bold fusion of flavours, texture and spices unlock the secrets of Latin America, Portuguese and Spanish cuisine at every single bite.

With an array of hot and cold starters to choose from, you can indulge in seafood highlights like yellowfin tuna tartar and tiger prawns or a Wagyu striploin tartar, there are also vegetarian delights such as crispy courgette flowers.

Onto the main event, there is naturally an array of seafood and meat dishes that are a fusion of flavours and ingredients. And of course, for dessert La Niña offers a variety of luxurious dishes that feature exotic fruits.

At the helm, chef Timothy Newton brings together a world of bold and brilliant dishes. His mastery of culinary art captivates diners as each dish is an exquisite celebration of mystifying tones and aromas that leave guests enchanted and already planning their next visit to the stunning venue.

La Niña, DIFC, ICD Brookfield, open daily from midday to 4pm and 7.30 to 1am. Tel: (0)50 889 8336 @laninadubai

Images: Supplied