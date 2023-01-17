Not Bruno…

We never really understood the phrase “you can’t have your cake and eat it too”. It makes little sense. Cake isn’t a ceremonial prop, literally the only reason for having it is to eat it. Saying you can have it but can’t eat it feels like an unreasonably barbaric form of torture.

The saying did start making a lot more sense however, when we started brunching with kids. So many half-finished mini cheesecakes.

There is a solution to this though, culinary event maestros — Family Brunch have cracked the code for pleasing the whole family at the weekend, and it’s resulted in such award-winning formats as the Family Fest Brunch at Bacchanal, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai and the Into the Jungle Brunch at Giardino, Palazzo Versace Dubai.

Hola Palacio

Kicking off on Saturday, January 21 (and then every following Saturday) with adult prices from Dhs350 (kids four to 12 Dhs150), their latest project is ‘Enchanted, the ultimate family brunch experience’ at Vendôme, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. And we’re having a wild guess that it might be Encanto themed, a movie that seems to be trending hard with the target audience (which is also why we went with the slightly off-piste headline and sell combo).

The Enchanted brunch joins the culinary court of Emirates Palace at a very exciting time for the hotel. Two of their restaurants recently awarded Michelin Stars in the inaugural Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi, 2023.

Fun for the family, magical

Magicians succeed by convincing you to pay attention to the left hand, whilst it’s the right hand that actually does all the work. Distraction. It’s the same trick for brunching with little ones. You need to entertain them for long enough so your own hands can get busy, choosing that cake and eating it too.

Distracting attractions available at the Enchanated Family Brunch include a Fairy Tale Corner visited by song and dance performances inspired by popular family films; the Mini Chef Corner will let your little lambs go full Ramsay with cookie decorating; there’s a Face Painting Corner; supervised arts and crafts classes; balloon bending; a planting station for the kiddlywinks to learn, play and take home green fingered souvenirs.

We don’t talk about churros (till the kids have finished their mains)

What’s On the menu?

There will of course be a dedicated children’s section offering a wide range of kids’ favourites with both healthy, and everso slightly less healthy, snack choices.

The Palace’s banquet for grown-ups includes beef Wellington, seared Asian beef fillet, zesty lime prawns, grilled sea bass fillet, beef tenderloin, classic ratatouille and others big hitters.

Vendome, Emirates Palace, W Corniche Road, every Sat from Jan 21, 1pm to 5pm, kids four to 12 Dhs150, soft Dhs350, house Dhs450, premium Dhs550, Champagne Dhs650. Book via email reservations@familybrunchdubai.com, or call (050) 836 1513, familybrunchdubai.com

Images: Provided