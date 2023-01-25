Where to celebrate Valentine's Day in Dubai

Love is in the air…

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and that means that you are going to need to get planning early if you’re looking to impress your significant other this year.

And there’s no better plan than celebrating in Dubai to show your partner just how loved they are on Valentine’s Day. We have all the info you need on where to go and what to do conveniently in one place.

Here is the ultimate guide to Valentine’s Day in Dubai.

Restaurants

Aura Skypool Lounge

This Valentine’s Day guests are invited to enjoy the finest 360-degree infinity pool at one of the best rooftop pools in Dubai. Cosy up on a day bed or sofa while enjoying the glistening views while being serenaded by a violinist and resident DJ. Packages start from Dhs500 per person. From 8.30pm to 11.30pm, guests will be welcomed with a red rose and a glass of bubbles.

Aura Skypool Lounge, St. Regis Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Tue Feb 14, from Dhs500 per person. Tel: (0)4 566 2121 @auraskypool.dubai

Bussola

Four courses of romantic Italian bliss await you and your significant other at Bussola. With a glass of Prosecco on arrival and a variety of romantic dishes such as heart-shaped beetroot ravioli and a special Valentine’s Day dessert, the four-course meal is one that won’t disappoint.

Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estate, Tue Feb 14 from 6pm Dhs690 per couple. dubaigolf.com

Ce La Vi

It’s an iconic venue that is known for its romantic flair. At Dubai’s premier rooftop restaurant, Ce La Vi, this Valentine’s Day the romance is being ramped up a notch with an exquisite four-course set menu. The menu features dishes such as black truffle risotto and the signature Ce La Vi vanilla cheesecake. There will also be a live violinist and pianist to amplify the romance of the evening. Ladies will receive a box of gorgeous red roses as a token of the evening.

Ce La Vi, Address Sky View Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Tue Feb 14 from 7pm onwards, Dhs2,000 minimum spend per couple for indoor and lounge seating, Dhs5,000 minimum spend per couple for the outdoor terrace. celavi.com @celavidubai

Chic Nona

Italian classics with a modern twist is on the menu at this gorgeous date night spot in DIFC. Pick a spot on the outdoor terrace or sit indoors on the signature and stunning green bar stools while you delight in one of their many signature cocktails.

Chic Nonna, Gate Avenue, South Market, Zone D, DIFC, Tel: (0)4 605 2000. chicnonna.com

Clay

Enjoy your intimate night filled with a unique blend of Peruvian and Japanese flavours at Clay. Dine outdoors on the terrace, or the romantic setting indoors and share a meal with your loved one that includes black cod, kizami ceviche, shell crab bao and more.

Clay, Bluewater’s Island, Tel: (0)4 422 5600. @clay_dubai

Cove Beach

Love birds are invited to enjoy a four-course set menu that is inclusive of unlimited premium drinks and live entertainment that will promise a romantic vibe. Couples can also reserve the Jacuzzi and cabanas for a little extra privacy.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Tues Feb 14 1pm to 5pm, Dhs1,999 for two. Tel: (0)50 454 6920 covebeach.com

Great British Restaurant

A set menu awaits at this restaurant at Dukes the Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel on February 14. The Dhs700 per couple deal includes a three-course set menu and welcome drinks wIth a bottle of grape.

Great British Restaurant, Dukes the Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 10pm on Feb 14, Tel: (0)4 455 1111. dukesthepalm.com

Hutong

In celebration of the day of love, this incredible Chinese restaurant will be providing guests with a menu made with love designed for couples to share. The menu features favourites such as the mushroom and truffle bao, as well as the roasted Peking duck. There is also a specially curated cocktail that features fresh strawberries and vanilla.

Hutong, DIFC, available from Sun Feb 12 to Wed Feb 15. Dhs489 per person. Tel: (0)4 220 0868 @hutongdubai

Khyber

A six-course set menu awaits at this world-famous North Indian restaurant. You’ll get a welcome drink to start the evening, before tucking into appetizing starters, mouth-watering North Indian mains and a sweet dessert. For the vegetarian menu, it’s Dhs400 and for the non-vegetarian menu it’s Dhs500.

Khyber, Dukes the Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, 5pm to 11pm on Feb 14, Tel: (0)4 455 1101. dukesthepalm.com

Level 43

With uninterrupted views of the Dubai Skyline, Level 43 is the ultimate venue to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The whole lounge will be decked out from top to bottom in the colour of love – red. Guess can expect a set menu featuring a range of delicious dishes such as tuna tataki, striploin steak, and strawberry cheesecake. The set menu will also include a bottle of sparkling wine.

Level 43, Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tue Feb 14 from 8.30pm to midnight, Dhs750 per couple for set menu and a bottle of sparkling wine.

Mama Zonia Multi-award-winning fusion restaurant Mama Zonia is offering a three-course sharing menu and welcome drinks for all love birds this Valentine’s Day in Dubai. Inspired by the Amazonian jungle, dine amongst a foliage-filled oasis under the glow of candlelight for Dhs499 per couple. Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 11pm on Feb 14, Tel: (0)4 240 4747. mamazoniadubai.com Mezzanine

With three courses of carefully selected dishes, live music, the majesty of Souk Madinat and a bottle of sparkling, where to spend Valentine’s Day is a no-brainer. Mezzanine is offering guests a choice of a variety of dishes per course. Dishes include stuffed portobello mushroom or steak carpaccio salad to start. Followed by the choice of beef bourguignon or grilled salmon, and to top it all off apple crumble, or the ever-romantic chocolate fondant.

Mezzanine Bar and Kitchen, Souk Madinat, Tue Feb 14, 10am to 3am, Dhs699 per couple inclusive of a bottle of Prosecco. Tel: (0)58 599 4659 @mezzaninedubai

Mi Amie

At a newly opened rooftop restaurant, spend Valentine’s Day with your better half enjoying an out-of-this-world dinner with a view. The three-course his and her dinner will feature items such as lobster, a classic burrata salad and will be rounded out with a delightfully spiced chocolate cake. Starting from Dhs696 per couple, guests are invited to one of the most Instagrammable venues on the day when it matters most.

Mi Amie, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Tue Feb 14 from 5pm to 2am, Dhs696 for food only, Dhs999 Prosecco and cocktails, Dhs1,399 Champagne. jumeirah.com @miamie.dubai

Peaches and Cream

This month of love treat your special someone to a beachside dining experience at this stunning venue. Peaches and Cream is presenting guests with a three-course meal that is perfect for everybody as they have vegan-friendly options such as mushroom bolognese.

Peaches and Cream, Palm Jumeirah, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs350 per person, Tel: (0)52 947 4552 @peachesandcreamdxb

Prato

This year, neighbourhood restaurant Prato will be hosting a special dinner for all the couples in town where you can spoil your other half with a special three-course set menu at. Start the evening with a snow crab veloute soup, followed by your choice of beef fillet tenderloin, salmon fillet or broccoli steak and then round out the evening with the classic chocolate fondant.

Prato, Trump International Golf Course, Damac Hills, Tue Feb 14, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs350 per person and Dhs175 for a bottle of sparkling rose. Tel: (0)4 245 3988 @pratodubai

Tamoka

The San Valentin exclusive beach dinner starts off with hors d’oeuvre, followed by a three-course lavish menu, unlimited bevvies, and a bottle of rosé champagne. All this whilst nesting in a private teepee tent with your toes in the sand. You can even opt for the couples massage at The Ritz-Carlton, Spa Dubai to complete the intimate experience. This experience will cost you Dhs2,750 per couple and Dhs3,850 if you add in the massage. Opt for the a la carte experience for a starting price of Dhs250.

Tamoka & Caña by Tamoka, The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR, Tel: (0)4 318 6099. tamokadubai.com

Toro Toro

Savour a three-course tasting meal that is inclusive of a bottle of Prosecco at this acclaimed pan-Latin American restaurant. Toro Toro is inviting lovers to enjoy a memorable Valentine’s Day. When guests celebrate the day of love at the warm and inviting venue, they will receive a complimentary gift voucher for a spa treatment at B/Attitude Spa.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Marina, Tue Feb 14 from 7pm to 1am, Dhs999 three-course set menu inclusive of a bottle of Prosecco and his and hers spa treatment gift. Tel: (0)4 317 6000 torotoro-dubai.com

Weslodge Saloon Business Bay

This award-winning is serving a five-course menu paired a glass of bubbly for Dhs300 per person this Valentine’s Day. Expect fresh Dibba oysters topped with spicy prosecco, wagyu beef tartare, marinated beetroot carpaccio and more.

Weslodge Saloon Business Bay, Dubai, 7pm to 12am on Feb 14, Tel: (0)50 731 9808. weslodge.ae

Images: Supplied