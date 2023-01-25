The show is still going on at the Zayed Festival…

Life in January can feel a bit monochrome after all the fireworks, fun and festive cheer of Q4, 2022. The good news is, you can still get your fix of sky theatrics and engaging carnival fun at Abu Dhabi’s ongoing Zayed Festival.

The family-fun filled extravaganza is located at Al Wathba, and once again broke (four) Guinness World Records with a 60-minute done and firework display at its New Year’s Eve celebrations this (and also technically last) year.

The weekly firework fiesta will continue at the festival every Saturday taking place at 10pm, all the way up to the festival’s close on March 18, 2023.

Of course, it won’t quite be at the same magnitude as the NYE extravaganza, and the event’s magnificent drone show is reserved for special events (stay tuned), but entrance will remain just Dhs5. And that, makes for some very thrifty sky candy.

Extreme weekends

That’s not all that’s going on with a “oooh” and a “bang” at the Zayed Festival of a weekend.

Announced this week, we can now look forward to the return of Extreme Weekends. From now until Feb 25, every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (at 6.30pm and 8.30pm on each of the days) visitors to the festival will be able to watch a stunning, death defying motocross stunt show as well as an extreme car drifting performance.

Expect daring feats of high octane thrills and even higher hang time, as souped-up stunt bikes launch themselves into the air one by one.

What else is happening at the Zayed Festival?

New attractions include a Glow and Flower Garden, a ‘Horror House’, Art District, the Selfie Street District, Dessert Museum, Go Karting, Children’s District and Crazy Car District.

Al Wathba, until April 1, 4pm to midnight (1am on weekends), tickets Dhs5. zayedfestival.com

Images: Provided