Sponsored: Calling all art lovers to the UAE’s cultural capital on February 7…

Sharjah Art Foundation is going all out to commemorate the 15th edition and 30-year anniversary of the Sharjah Biennial. This edition will combine works from over 150 artists and collectives, spanning 70 countries, all coming together for Sharjah Biennial 15: Thinking historically in the Present.

The biennial will take place from Tuesday February 7 to Sunday June 11, 2023 across 19 venues in Sharjah.

For the 15th edition of Sharjah Biennial, Hoor Al Qasimi, the director of Sharjah Art Foundation will elevate the vision of Sharjah Biennial 15 through the presentation of over 300 artworks, performances, music, films and talks, all of which focus on centring the past within contemporary times.

Sharjah Biennial 15 will position Sharjah’s own lived past within the transcultural universe through a series of artworks and performances held in 19 venues across five cities in the emirate. From Al Dhaid, Hamriyah, Kalba, and Khorfakkan to Sharjah, these venues will range from heritage buildings and historical landmarks to modern contemporary spaces, all of which connect Sharjah’s history, diverse communities, and landscapes.

The director of Sharjah Art Foundation has worked with artists to acquire work that reflects this year’s theme, which hopes to understand postcolonial narratives and place these stories within the modern era. All works will depict strong notions of nationhood, tradition, gender and race, that are aimed to spark informed conversations.

Alongside the Biennial, from Thursday 9 to Sunday 12, the Sharjah Art Foundation is also hosting its March Meeting, pulling together international artists, curators and scholars to discuss important issues within contemporary art. This year’s theme will centre on how political, social and economic systems and shifts have come to shape the world since the 1960’s.

Sharjah Biennial 15, across 19 venues in five cities, Tues February 7 to Sun June 11, register online to receive updates, Tel: (0)6 568 5050, sharjahart.org/biennial-15

Images: Social