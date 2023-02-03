Sponsored: Where we’re going, we won’t need wallets…

There are times, usually after a long week at work, where all we want is somebody to say those three little words to us. Three simple words that make everything better in the flutter of a heartbeat. All. Inclusive. Holiday.

And we’ve tracked down three new options in Abu Dhabi, with, and you should probably be sitting down for this but, package prices starting from less than Dhs600 per room (excluding taxes).

Capital ideas

The hotels offering these ‘Capital Getaways’ are all recently renovated and are located on the beach — Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, and Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort.

The perfect way to say “I love you”

And we’re not sure who needs to hear this but, if you haven’t bought a Valentine’s gift yet. This is it. This is the gift. It doesn’t have to be over the Valentine’s Day period itself, it just needs to be at one of these hotels. Wink wink.

Your stay will include

Access to a private beach and multiple outdoor swimming pools

All meals (buffet breakfast, lunch, dinner) with dine-around options available for lunch and dinner on a special menu at managed resort restaurants

Select house beverages and soft drinks during meals

Complimentary late 3pm check-out

Up to two children under six years old can eat and stay for free with a paying parent

You can also earn membership points during the stay

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche

This gorgeous hotel is located right in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s bustling Corniche area and comes with entry to the dreamy new West bay leisure complex. Here guests will be able to choose between chill and thrill with complimentary wild rides on the zip line, gratis access to Adventure Park, free passes for the wave pool, and an open invitation to do laps of the lazy river. Dining adventures include West Bay Lounge, Hemingway’s, Escape, Vertigo Lounge and Bar, La Terrazza and Vienna Plaza.

Dates Valid: Now until December 31, 2023. Book your Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche all-inclusive from Dhs599 per night at RadissonBluCornicheAllInclusive

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

One of Abu Dhabi’s longest-serving staycation destinations, the five-star Le Méridien Abu Dhabi was inaugurated by two iconic monarchs — Father of the Nation, Sheikh Zayed and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. And it’s recently undergone extensive cosmetic renovations, restoring it to regal glory and adding some stunning new bars and restaurants (including Mykonos, and a rejigged, revamped and refreshed look Captain’s Arms, Latest Recipe, Al Finjan, Oasis Poolside Bar). You’ll find Le Méridien in the “Tourist Club” area, with its own picturesque stretch of beach, and in convenient shopping distance for the Abu Dhabi Mall.

Dates Valid: Now until December 31, 2023. Book your Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, all-inclusive from Dhs559 per night at LeMeridienAllInclusive

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

Another much loved grand dame of the Abu Dhabi leisure scene, the Sheraton has emerged from a glamourous glow-up, phoenix-like with brand new luxurious interiors and a commitment to dazzling its guests. You’ll still be able to find all the five-star resort’s hugely popular clutch of entertainment and dining hot spots including B-Lounge, The Tavern, the (swim-up) Pool Bar, Le Bistrot, Cloud Nine and Flavours Restaurant.

Dates Valid: Now until December 31, 2023. Book your Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort all-inclusive stay from Dhs579 per night at AllInclusiveSheratonAbuDabiCorniche

Images: Provided