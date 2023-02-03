Sponsored: Letting you live the high life for less…

Jumeirah Beach Hotel has long enjoyed a reputation as one of Dubai’s hottest properties. There’s no mystery behind that status, it’s just the perfect alchemy of uncontrived luxury, a location along a privileged stretch of the Jumeirah coastline, and the flare and savoir-faire of its restaurants.

And one of its more recent additions, Bastion — an elegant brasserie, beset with spectacular Burj Al Arab views and steeped in Parisian class — has added yet more compelling reasons to pay a visit. Their line-up of weekly theme nights comes overflowing with ways to live your very best life, for a little bit less.

These are just three reasons why Bastion should be on your recreational radar.

Oyster O’Clock

For those that enjoy a refined mate or date night, you’ll struggle to find a more indulgent affair than this twice-weekly homage to the humble bivalve. Every Monday and Tuesday, between 6pm and 7pm, you can feast on freshly shucked Dibba Bay oysters paired with a crisp, refreshing glass of wine, selected by the sommelier-in-chief, all for just Dhs95 per person.

Bastion, Mon and Tue, 6pm to 7pm, Dhs95. Book your table now at sevenrooms.com

Cheese à La Francaise

Bastion is inviting you to farewell the weekend with a fromage-flavoured flourish at their popular cheese and wine night. Every Sunday, you’ll be taken on a guided gastronomic tour through some truly top-tier cheeses. The Cheese à La Francaise evening is presented in partnership with the renowned Les Freres Marchand, and includes a sommelier-selected wine alongside your premium cheese platter.

Bastion, Sun, 6pm to 7pm, Dhs95. Book your table now at sevenrooms.com

Jazz Night

Rounding off this trio of chic soirees, there’s a double serving of smooth jazz grooves available at Bastion on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The soulful tones of Bobby Valchev take top billing on Wednesday nights, whilst Thursdays are strictly reserved for, what might be the best Dubai band name we’ve ever heard, jazz band duo – Nutella Riot. Nuts, we know but their acclaim is ‘spreading’ fast.

Bastion, Wed and Thu, 7pm to 10pm. Book your table now at sevenrooms.com

Images: Provided