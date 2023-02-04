Sponsored: From afternoon tea to a three-course set menu, these deals are sure to impress…

If you’re still looking for ways to impress Valentine’s Day, shame on you, but also we’re here to help… The Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center in Abu Dhabi has some jaw-dropping deals taking place throughout the whole month.

Two-course set menu at Up & Below

Whether you’re celebrating with a loved one or your besties, Up & Below has it all. From delicious Caribbean food to a lively atmosphere, don’t miss Up & Below’s two-course set menu inclusive of a bottle of bubbly for just Dhs169 per couple. Plus, enjoy 50 per cent off drinks with their happy hour – taking place daily from 5pm to midnight on weekdays and until 8pm on weekends.

Up & Below, February 12 to February 19. 7pm to 11pm. Dhs169 per couple. Tel:(0)52 914 12 07 diningatcourtyardabudhabi.com

Afternoon tea at Fifth Street Café

Looking for something a little more sophis-tea-cated? From February 8 to February 14, Fifth Street Café at hosting a Valentine’s Day special red edition afternoon tea from 3pm to 6pm. Indulge in a fine selection of scones, dainty savoury items, pastries, sweets, and unlimited tea and coffee all at just Dhs99 for two people. Plus, you can upgrade the experience even further by adding a glass of bubbles into the package for an additional Dhs20 per head.

Fifth Street Café, February 8 to February 14 (red edition), 3pm to 6pm, Dhs99 per couple. Tel:(0)52 914 12 07 diningatcourtyardabudhabi.com

Lunch buffet at Bistro

Satisfy your cravings with the buffet business lunch at Bistro. Whether you’re catching up with colleagues or looking for an indulgent lunchtime date, Bistro has something for everyone – and then some. For just Dhs130 per couple, tuck into their range of international dishes and beverages.

Bistro, 12pm to 3pm daily, Dhs130 for two people, Tel:(0)52 914 12 07 diningatcourtyardabudhabi.com

Unlimited breakfast at Fifth Street Café

Start your day right with an unlimited breakfast at Fifth Street Café. Enjoy an array of unlimited breakfast items, including granola parfait, pancakes, eggs in every style, falafel wrap, French toast and so much more – as well as fresh juice, tea, and coffee for just Dhs75 per person.

Fifth Street Café, Weekend breakfast, 7am to 2pm. Dhs75 per person, Dhs40 per child. Tel:(0)52 914 12 07 diningatcourtyardabudhabi.com

Images: Provided